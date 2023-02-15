Warriors season comes to an end at home

The Gordon Central basketball team had its season come to an end Monday night at home with a 62-51 loss to Fannin County in the Region 7-2A tournament Play-In game.

The win gave Fannin County into the sixth seed in the tournament, but it also meant the Rebels had to come right back and play on the road Tuesday night in an opening-round game.

