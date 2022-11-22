The Gordon Central High School boys basketball team is off to an amazing start.

They went into their own Ray Tucker Classic tournament on Monday hoping to remain undefeated after they rolled over Dalton Academy and then Oakwood Christian Thursday to stand 2-0 on the year.

