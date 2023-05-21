It may only be late May but there is certainly reason to be very optimistic about the Gordon Central High School football team.
At least based on the first look at the team under the tutelage of new head coach Lenny Gregory, which came last Thursday night at Ratner Stadium in their annual spring game, with a 34-0 win over Utopian Academy.
Let us repeat that -- a 34-0 win. Very nice.
They made plays on both sides of the football. They created havoc for UA defensively, basically never allow them to put together any kind of long drives.
And offensively, they moved the football.
Senior quarterback Peyton Chastain, who stands tall in the pocket, connected with several different receivers and a committee of backs picked up yardage on the ground, behind an offensive line that has three starters returning from last year.
Simply put, they looked like success is not as far away as some people in Warrior Nation had hoped. Or thought.
The first two plays they ran from scrimmage offensively resulted in two first downs, which was more than they had in a couple of games last year. And while that drive did stall, their next three did not and a lot of bad memories and frustration were washed away.
The Warriors began their good night's work after a short Utopian kickoff to start the game. On first down, Chastain hooked up with senior receiver Braxton Carnes for 19 yards and then a pitch to Barnes went for 19 more to the Utopian 34.
A bad snap and a penalty later, the Big Blue had to give up the footbll after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 still at the 34.
But the Eagles were met with an aggressive, hard-hitting defense and after one first down, had to punt the ball, setting up the Warriors' first score of the game.