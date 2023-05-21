It may only be late May but there is certainly reason to be very optimistic about the Gordon Central High School football team.

At least based on the first look at the team under the tutelage of new head coach Lenny Gregory, which came last Thursday night at Ratner Stadium in their annual spring game, with a 34-0 win over Utopian Academy.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In