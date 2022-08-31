The Gordon Central football team is close to winning that first game of 2022. Everyone watching the team these days can see it and sense it.
And the Warriors are getting closer every week.
So is the week they break through and get that first one?
“I’m excited about the way we’re playing right now,” Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton of his team’s performances and competitive spirit in their first two games. “We feel like if we keep playing like we have been and continue to correct our mistakes and cut down on those each week, we’re going to get it done. And we’re hoping that we can get it done, starting this Friday when we play Coosa.”
The Eagles and the Warriors are both 0-2 right now and looking to put it altogether after the Eagles had one victory last year — a 7-6 win over Gordon Central in Week Eight.
“We feel like they’re in the same boat that we are right now, in that we’re both looking to win our first game,” Hamilton said. “I think the biggest difference right now is we’re probably younger than they are. But I think our young guys have represented themselves and our school and Warrior Nation, really, very well these first couple of games.”
Once again, the Big Blue moved the ball consistently last week against Southeast Whitfield in a 34-20 loss to the Raiders. The Warriors took their first lead of the season with a 7-6 advantage in the second period and were down by just one score midway through the fourth period before the visiting team put it away.
“It came down to just a few plays, here and there,” Hamilton said. “They were able to convert a couple of third-and-longs that hurt us and I think eventually their size played a huge factor. I mean, they were much, much bigger than we were. But our kids fought hard and never quit and we feel like if we could have recovered that onside kickoff late there, we could have maybe made things a tighter there at the end, but our young competed against a bigger and older team until the final whistle and that’s what you want to see.”
He said he believes his team, which has numerous freshman and sophomores in the lineup, is coming of age.
“I do think we’re watching our young men and our young players grow every week,” Hamilton said. “And I think we did play better than we did the first game. We eliminated a lot of penalties, although we still have a lot of work to do in that area. But we didn’t make that killer-penalty that can negate a big play, so that was a positive. But we had a couple of big turnovers that hurt us. We had a fumble there after we drove down inside their 10 (in the third period) and I think if we score right there, it might have been different. But those are just the type of growing pains you have deal with at times, but I definitely feel like we’re growing as a team.”
They did suffer one key injury with sophomore Jesus Hernandez, who was a starting offensive and defensive line, now done for the year with a hand issue that will require surgery.
“We’d been lucky in that regard to this point as far as injuries, but you hate to see something like that happen to any player, much less a good, young player that has really been playing well,” Hamilton said. “And Jesus has been doing a good job for us. And we’re going to miss him. But it’s the next man up and that’s the mentality you have to have when things like this happen. Someone will have to step up and do the job and I feel like we have some guys who will step up and fill that void for us, although we’ll miss not having Jesus out there because he is another young player that we’re excited about for the future.”
Senior quarterback Peyton Wilson was also solid for the Warriors, going 9-of-13 for 101 yards in the passing department and he threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Peyton Chastain for his first scoring throw of the year.
“Peyton played very well,” Hamilton said. “He threw a nice ball all night. We feel like we’ve got some good receivers and we can throw the football if we need too. But we like that Peyton-to-Peyton combination and that’s something I think we may try to exploit as things go along here.”
Besides Wilson, sophomore Jayden Sibley also had a big game on offense with 46 yards rushing and another 33 catching passes.
Coosa began the year two weeks ago with a 14-7 loss to Southeast Whitfield County and lost last Friday night 34-0 to Woodland. But Hamilton said to forget about their record, because they are like the Warriors in that they’re a hungry football team.
“We know they’ve got three kids (DJ Hames, quarterback Josh Dixon, and Jyshughn Turner) who have great speed,” he said. “If we can stop their (outside) jet sweep, I think we’ll have a chance. They like to get those guys on the edge in the open space and let them utilize their speed, so we need to make sure we stay disciplined and everybody takes care of their assignments and make sure we tackle well and tackle in the open field because all three of those guys are really fast. And we have done a good job of tackling and tackling in the open field these first two games, so it will be very important again this week.”
The kickoff for homecoming night Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. at Ratner Stadium.