On Friday night, the Gordon Central football team can hit the reset button.
The Warriors get a chance to start anew, if you will, when they begin AA Region 7 action at Ratner Stadium against Fannin County. The game is also Gordon Central’s home opener this year as they have played their first four games away from the city of Calhoun.
“It will be nice to be at home, “ Gordon Central head football coach TJ Hamilton said last week. “It seems like it’s been a long time since we played in front of our fans in our own stadium, so it will be nice to be in some familiar surroundings.”
They come into this week also having a chance to make what’s happened to this point no longer relevant because that’s what the start of Region brings — a clean slate for everyone with playoff chases and positioning now beginning for the best teams in the state.
The record may say Gordon Central is 0-4 but at the moment they are 0-0 in Region play and if they can rise up and take down Fannin County Friday night at home, they will be 1-0 and in first place atop the 2A region 7 leaderboard.
“That is what we’re looking to do and working hard to find a way to do this week, “ Hamilton said. “That is the great thing about starting region, if you can win that first game, you can right a lot of previous wrongs, and that’s what we want the kids to understand this week. We’ve got a chance to put ourselves in a good position and with a good week of preparation and high-intensity workouts, we can really start to turn this thing around.”
He said they play in a tough region some serious alent, but it will be nice to play people they are now familiar with.
“We are looking forward to the start of Region,” Hamilton said. “Being able to start the games that lead up to the playoffs is always a very exciting time. And we’re playing against people that were familiar with and have been very competitive with the past couple years and so we’re looking forward to it. It really is a chance to start over and the kids need to understand that.”
Fannin County comes in with a 3-1 record and a two-game winning streak, having knocked off Southeast Whitfield County, 35-6, and then last Friday night they jolted Banks County, 30-13 to have some momentum going into Region play.
In that win, the Rebels racked up 340 yards in total offense with nearly 230 yards rushing and another 110 thru the air.
Hamilton said they are hardly a one-man band, but they definitely have a lead drummer.
“When you talk about Fannin County, you got to stop Seth Reese,” Hamilton said. “He’s 6-foot-4, about 210 pounds and plays everywhere for them. He’s a terrific athlete. He plays outside linebacker for them and last year he played middle linebacker for them, but he also plays H-back and wide receiver and last week, he played quarterback at time for them, so we’ve got to make sure we know where he is at all times. And he’s a tough runner so we need to get three or four people to him at least every time he carries the ball, but they do a lot of different things with him to get him the football and so we’ve got to make sure that we account for him.”
Reese was 10-of-18 for 140 yards passing in his quarterback debut last week and is averaging eight yards per carry rushing during the team’s first four games. Fannin County has scored 99 points in their three wins this year and giving up only 26 in those same games as their one loss was a 32-0 defeat at Sonoraville.
Hamilton said he does see one team in the region that right now seems to be standing out.
“I think Dade County is playing real well,” he said. “They’re got a big, strong quarterback who is making plays with his arm and with his feet. I think they have a very good defense and our region has some very good teams but right now I think Dade County is playing very good football.”
Fannin County presently owns the best record in the region with a 3-1 mark and Dade County sits at 2-1 after falling to Mount Zion, 35-27, Last Friday Night in a real shootout.
After those two teams, no one has a winning record in the region but a couple of teams did get into the win column last week with Pepperell defeating Temple, 24-20 to go to 1-3 and Chattooga knocked off Heritage High School out of Newnan, 49-38 to stand 1-2.
Pepperell has one of the best sophomores in the country in running back DJ Rogers, who has already rushed for over 400 yards this year and had 97 on 21 carries for two touchdowns last week in the Dragons victory over Temple.
Chattooga also seemed to find its footing offensively last week against Heritage, rushing for over 400 yards in that game while scoring seven touchdowns. The Indians also had five touchdown runs of over 50 yards.
Model, which had open date last week to get ready Region action, is also 1-3 and has scored 17 points in his first four games with 10 of those coming in a 10-6 upset of LaFayette.
Coosa, which will start region play next week, stands 0-3 and has struggled on both sides of the ball this year, having been outscored 103-30 in those losses.
The Warriors come into Friday nights region 7 lid-lifter having suffered a 43-7 loss to Gordon Lee last Friday night near the Tennessee border. Gordon Central fell behind 29-0 and looked like a team that had not played for a couple of Fridays, coming off an open date on the 10th.