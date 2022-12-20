Warriors head into holiday 2-2 in 7-2A

It’s not even January and the Gordon Central basketball team has already reached several milestones the Warriors haven’t seen in a long time.
But the hope is they’re just getting started.
The Warriors enter the holiday break on a two-game win streak in Region 7-2A after edging first Haralson County Friday night and then Fannin County Saturday afternoon at home.
The 66-63 victory over Haralson County was their first Region win in basketball in nearly three years. Then on Saturday, they took down Fannin County, 66-61 for their second consecutive league win and it is the first time in over five years, they have won back-to-back league games.
The wins also boost their record to 8-3 and it is the first time in over a decade, that the Gordon Central basketball program has won eight games.
While all of those achievements have been a real boost to the program and the school, second-year head coach Wes Greer is hardly satisfied and makes it clear, the team is looking for more.
“The big thing is we want to keep this going,” Greer said. “We know right now we’re in a good spot, but hopefully we can keep it going. We’re playing well, but still got a lot of things we need to tighten up. Especially at the defensive end. But we’re definitely encouraged with the way the kids responded last week.
“We were in three tough games and found a way to win two of them. And we had a chance Tuesday against Murray (County), we just had a couple of mistakes at the defensive end at the end of the game that hurt us. But Friday and Saturday, those games were tight all the way, and I definitely think, not just winning them, but winning them the way we did, is absolutely a big confidence-builder for the kids. It shows them that if we just keep working and fighting, we can get it done because that’s how we got it done Friday against Haralson (County) and Saturday against Fannin (County). We kept fighting and working. I was really proud of them.”
They went into last week with three Region 7-2A games and really needed to win at least two of them to keep pace in the early standings and they did exactly that.
They began the week with a 49-44 loss to Murray County on the Warriors’ floor, but then bounced back with two had-to-have wins, putting them squarely in the middle of the 7-2A playoff picture when the teams resume their league schedule in January.
The game against Murray County was a close one all the way, with the Indians’ five-point lead at the end one of the biggest advantages they would hold all night long.
The teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first period and MC outscored GC, 14-11, in the second period to lead, 24-21, at halftime. The visitors topped the home team, 9-7, in the third period to hold a 33-28 margin to begin the fourth quarter.
“Just a couple of plays were the difference in that game,” Greer said. “We had a couple of breakdowns on defense late that were big. And that is something we’ve got to keep working on — like communicating on defense. We just had a couple of situations where we just didn’t talk to each other like we should have and they took advantage of it. So that’s something we’ll keep working on. But we were right there all the way, just couldn’t quite find a way to finish at the end.”
Friday night at Haralson County, the Warriors led all night long before the hosts were able to catch the visitors at the very end. But the blue-and-silver maintained their poise and focus to get that first league win on the road.
“The kids played well all night, but they did a really, really good job at the end when it was still up for grabs,” Greer said. “We had the lead the whole game and then they got it tied right at the end, but we made a big shot to get the lead back and then made the plays we needed too to get the job done and it wasn’t easy. Haralson is a very good team, but the guys played real well at the end. We made a couple of shots when we needed to. We got a couple of (defensive) stops we needed. We just really stepped it up when we needed to.”
On Saturday, the Warriors outscored Fannin County, 20-12, in the fourth quarter to rally past the Rebels.
It was a game in which Gordon Central trailed for most of the afternoon, but they dug in their heels defensively in the fourth quarter to pull back to even in the Region 7-2A standings.
The visitors got out to a 15-12 lead when the first quarter closed. Junior guard Logan Curtis, who made five 3-pointers in the game, had five of the Warriors’ points in the initial eight minutes on a long one from behind the 3-point line and a pair of foul shots.
They Rebels extended that margin to seven at halftime, 32-25, by topping the Warriors, 17-13 in the second period. Curtis had two more treys for the Warriors while senior guard Mac McDaniel added another three for nine of their markers in the quarter.
Gordon Central then heated up offensively in the second half, scoring 41 points overall, including 21 in the third quarter to close the gap to 49-46 at the end of three.
Curtis would hit his last two treys of the game in the quarter while MacDaniel nailed one as well. Guard DJ Fleetwood and power forward Matt Hammock also threw in four points apiece on a basket and two free throws.
In the fourth period, the home team played their best defense all day, allowing just 12 points on six baskets to secure the win.
Fleetwood had six points on three hoops for the Tribe and McDaniel and junior guard Blake Broome had four apiece on a basket and two foul shots to lead the scoring in the final eight minutes.
Curtis led a balanced scoring attack for the Warriors, who had three players in double figures and eight players scoring overall, with 17 points. Fleetwood would finish with 13 and McDaniel had 12 more.
“It was a good win,” Greer said. “It was a good game. We played very well offensively in that second half and we played very good defense at the end. It was another close one that could have gone either way there, but we did enough at both ends of the floor to get the win so I feel good about the way we responded last week. I think it gives us a lot of hoping going into the second part of the season.”
The team is off until Friday, Dec. 30 when they are back in their own gym to play Mt. Zion, who they defeated earlier this month in Zebulon.