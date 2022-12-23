Warriors have mixed emotions about break

For the Gordon Central High School basketball team, the current 13-day break they are on comes at a good time.
And it doesn’t come at a good time.
“It’s good for us because we’ve got some injuries and some illnesses that we’re dealing with,” Gordon Central head basketball coach Wes Greer said. “I got a call from (Mac) McDaniel (Sunday) and he’s got the flu. I talked to one player, DJ Fleetwood, who played through an injury Saturday, but has gone to the doctor and now he’ll be out for a while. I was sick last week and thought I might have to miss a game but I was able to coach against Murray County, although I was still feeling awful. So we’re dealing with some things right now that we need to take care of and now we’ll have the time to do that.”
But they also entered the break on a two-game Region streak and a team never likes to stop playing when they are on a bit of a roll.
“It doesn’t come at a good time though as far as now we have to wait almost two weeks until we play again,” Greer said. “When you’re playing well, you don’t want to lose that momentum. You don’t want to lose that edge. So when you’re playing good basketball, you want to get right back out there and keep playing and we’re not going to be able to do that. So that will be our challenge when we get back to playing — to keep that momentum going that we had going into this extended break.”
They were also without senior backup point guard Blake Broome for two of those games last week because he was ill, although he was able to return to the lineup for Saturday’s win against Fannin County.
“He wasn’t at full strength, but Blake gutted it out there,” Greer said. “But he was another guy who just had a little something that he was dealing with. So we’re hoping that with these break, we can put all this sickness and these other injuries behind us and be ready when we get back to playing.”
The Warriors are back in action Friday afternoon, Dec. 30 when they are at home to play Mt. Zion, which they beat a couple of weeks ago on the road. They remain at home for their first game in 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they play Copper Basin out of Copperhill, Tennessee.
Then three days later, on Friday, Jan. 6 they complete a three-game homestand to start the New Year when they face the current 7-2A front-runner North Murray, which is 3-0 and leads the league. After that, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, they go to Model and right now Greer says those two teams are the ones everyone is trying to get past.
“I think North Murray and Model are the two teams playing the best basketball right now and they are the first two teams we play when we get back into Region so they’ll be a real challenge. They both have athletes. They’re both scoring a lot of points. They both have a few important guys back from last year, so I think those are the teams everybody is chasing right now.”
He knows his team has a chance to turn the Region 7-2A into a real frenzy if the Warriors can beat either, or both teams, when they meet for the first time early next year.
“Those will be big games for us,” Greer said. “We want to make the playoffs. That’s one of our goals and if you can play well against both of those teams, that will give you a shot. But I think, really our whole Region is tough and we’re going to have to bring our A game every night and that’s what we’re stressing to the players.”
At the moment, the Murray County schools lead the league and neither one has lost a Region game with Murray County, which is 3-0 in the league, in first place while North Murray, which is 8-0 overall, is 2-0 and in second place.
Model and Rockmart are tied for third place with 2-1 records and just a half-game ahead of the Warriors, who are 2-2 in the league.
Gordon Central and Haralson County are the only teams in the Region that have played four league games and Haralson is presently in last place at 0-4. Fannin County is just above them at 0-3 in the Region and the Rebels are 1-10 overall as they have gotten off to a rough start.