Warriors have mixed emotions about break

Gordon Central forward Peyton Chastain tries to break from a Fannin County defender during the Warriors’ 66-61 win over the Rebels last weekend on the winners’ floor.

 Barbara Hall

For the Gordon Central High School basketball team, the current 13-day break they are on comes at a good time.

And it doesn’t come at a good time.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In