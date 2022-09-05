After playing two consecutive weeks at home, the Gordon Central High School football team is back on the bus this Friday night with a trip to undefeated Trion.
This week’s encounter against the 2-0 Bulldogs is also Gordon Central’s final non-Region contest before they are off for a week and then commence with their Region 7-2A schedule Friday, Sept. 23 back at Ratner Stadium against defending league champion Fannin County.
The game will also be Trion’s home opener so after two big road wins, they will certainly be looking to entertain the home folks with another win, but Gordon Central is looking to spoil that party.
The Warriors would love to get into the win column and collect some momentum going into their all-important league slate, but it won’t be easy against a Trion team which has not only won its first two games, but has scored 45 points in each of those games.
A couple of weeks ago, head coach T.J. Hamilton briefly discussed how good the Bulldogs were.
“Trion’s got a very good offense, so that will be a real test for our young defense,” he said. “They’ve got a couple of different playmakers and a couple of very good running backs, so we’ll see where we are when we play them. But playing teams like a Trion will help us in the long run. The main thing is like every game, we go out and play with great effort and be as physical as we can be.”
The Bulldogs will have had two weeks to get ready for the Warriors, having one of their two weeks off last Friday. They kicked off the year with a 45-19 win over Gordon Lee and then belted LaFayette, 45-7, nearly two weeks ago to get off to their good start.
Trion is a member of the Class A Division 1 Region 7 along with a number of teams that Gordon Central played against the last two years when they were all in Region 7-2A. Pepperell, Chattooga, Dade County, and Coosa are those teams and the Warriors played Coosa last Friday night and had a 33-21 loss to the Eagles on homecoming.
In that most recent 45-7 romp over LaFayette, Trion racked up nearly 370 yards in total offense and senior Logan Ellis and junior Toby Maddux combined for 215 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a nifty 52-yard run by Maddux in which he broke several tackles at the line of scrimmage and then outran the Rambler defense once he broke free.
On the defensive side, they gave up less than 200 yards and had three interceptions to win rather easily against LaFayette.
For Gordon Central, they must continue to grow every week as a large group of freshmen and sophomores are getting baptism by fire every Friday night.
In their loss to Coosa last week, a special teams miscue put the Warriors behind the eight-ball immediately when the speedy Eagles took their first punt of the night back 95 yards for a touchdown just three minutes into the game. From there, they were playing from behind although Coosa didn’t put them away until late.
The big thing is the Warriors, who are playing a lot of young guys and even older players without a lot of experience, keep fighting. They can’t give up and they can’t give in.
The kickoff in Trion, which held schools this week despite flood waters in the area, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.