CHATSWORTH -- With the season now past the halfway point, North Murray is proving it is at the top of Region 7-AA for good reason.

Coming off a 49-0 shutout win over rival Murray a week ago, North Murray whipped Gordon Central 63-13 on Friday in region action.

