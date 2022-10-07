CHATSWORTH -- With the season now past the halfway point, North Murray is proving it is at the top of Region 7-AA for good reason.
Coming off a 49-0 shutout win over rival Murray a week ago, North Murray whipped Gordon Central 63-13 on Friday in region action.
North Murray’s vaunted quarterback Seth Griffin threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another. Mountaineer running back Anthony Henry rushed for two touchdowns and receiver Judson Petty had three receiving touchdowns.
North Murray got the ball first and went four plays to paydirt on a 54-yard rush by Henry. The point after by Spaniard exchange student Rui Moscat was good and the ‘Neers led 7-0 with less than two minutes off the clock.
Gordon Central fumbled on its next possession and it would lead to another North Murray score in short order. North Murray went eight plays and scored on a 10-yard pass from Griffin to Jadyn Rice. The PAT was good and it was 14-0 with 6:39 left.
Following a Gordon Central punt that netted 15-yards, North Murray went four plays to the end zone on a 12-yard catch by Petty and following the PAT, it was 21-0 with 2:27 still remaining in the first.
On North Murray’s next possession, Griffin was picked off by Jayden Sibley. Three plays later, North Murray’s Liam Rogers picked off a Braxton Carnes pass. Three plays later, Griffin ran it in from 24-yards out to make it 28-0 following the point after.
North Murray would make it 35-0 on its next possession when Griffin found his favorite target Petty, the leading receiver in Class AA, on a pass near the endzone.
The Mountaineers scored once more in the half on a 40-yard pass from Griffin to Petty and it would be 42-0 at the half.
Gordon Central got on the board at the 6:38 mark of the third quarter when Camden Miles scooped up a fumble and rushed 45-yards for a touchdown. The point after was true, making it 42-7.
As fate would have it, North Murray’s Henry took the ensuing kickoff back for a 59-yard touchdown return making it 49-7 following the extra point.
Gordon Central again fumbled on its next series and Henry would score on a 6-yard run with 3:50 to play in the third making it 56-7 on the subsequent PAT.
By this time the game was manned by mostly junior varsity players.
North Murray’s Layton Myers scored with 5:32 to play and Gordon Central’s Sibley scored the final points of the night with 3:05 remaining on a 61-yard run. The PAT failed.
North Murray improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in 7-AA. Gordon Central fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the region. The Warriors return to the field at Rockmart on Friday in 7-AA play.