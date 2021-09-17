Gordon Central traveled to Chickamauga Friday night to wrap up non-region play, falling to 0-4 on the year in a 43-7 loss to Gordon Lee.
It was a fourth straight road game for the Warriors to start the season, as they faced the 1-2 Trojans.
Gordon Lee dropped a Thursday night road game to LaFayette 35-17 two weeks ago, and the Warriors let one slip away late against Southeast Whitfield 48-28 last Friday.
GC got the ball first to start the game, with Sean Gray getting a good return, but it was negated by a holding penalty.
The trend of immediately testing the line by handing Gray and Brison McGinnis the ball continued, but the Trojans stuffed a fake punt run for a loss and took over on downs.
Holt Roberts would take a nine-yard run in for the first score of the game early, putting the Trojans up 7-0 with the extra point.
Central punted again on their second possession after not getting much going, but picked up a Trojan fumble to get another shot at it. The Warriors turned the ball over immediately on an interception on their first play of their third offensive drive with just over 6:00 left in the first quarter.
Gordon Lee got another rushing touchdown front Nate Dunfee, who took it 17 yards into the endzone to put the Trojans up 14-0 with the extra point.
Nothing doing again on the Warriors' next drive, ending in another punt, but Blake Broome picked off a pass as the first quarter expired to get the ball back.
Dunfee picked up another Gordon Lee score on a 31-yard first and 10 run to put his team up 20-0 before a bad kick snap turns into a two-point conversion for the Trojans.
Caden Derryberry ran a 23-yard touchdown pass in during the second quarter to give Gordon Lee a 29-0 lead with a good extra point.
The Trojans tried to put one more score on the board with under a minute left in the half, but Sean Gray intercepted a pass on the one yard line. GC ran out the clock to end the half.
GC started the second half with an onside kick attempt, but the Trojans recovered near mid-field.
Zane Blaylock eventually put six more points on the board for the Trojans with a running score to make it 36-0 Gordon Lee.
Ryan Swaney ran in a 31-yard score for the home team later in the third quarter to extend the score to 43-0 with the extra point.
With the Trojans at fourth-and-goal from the four, the Warriors took over on downs after stuffing a Gordon Lee run to save six points early in the fourth quarter.
Later, Sean Gray found the endzone for the Warriors with a seven-yard rushing touchdown to cap a long drive, making it 43-7 with the extra point, and that's how it would end.
Next up for the Warriors is a long-awaited home game when they host Fannin County next Friday night.