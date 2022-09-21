Gordon Central ballcarrier Aiddyn Bennett tries to hold on to the ball as a Trion defender tries to knock it loose. The Warriors open the 7-2A Region schedule Friday night against Fannin County at Ratner Stadium.
Gordon Central defenders Blake Broome, left, and Aiddyn Bennett get after a fumble during a recent Warrior game.
Barbara Hall
Gordon Central ballcarrier Aiddyn Bennett tries to hold on to the ball as a Trion defender tries to knock it loose. The Warriors open the 7-2A Region schedule Friday night against Fannin County at Ratner Stadium.
The Gordon Central High School football team is looking to hit the restart button Friday night when the Warriors begins their Region 7-2A schedule against Fannin County at Ratner Stadium.
The Warriors had an open date last week as they have completed the four-game, non-Region part of their schedule and now are looking to turn things around starting Friday night against the Rebels, which are the defending Region champs.
The young Warriors, which are currently 0-4, have had their ups-and-downs during the first month of the season and their most recent game nearly two weeks ago was the first real downer of the season as they were tripped up by Trion, 57-0, on the Bulldogs field.
But in the three games prior to that, this team, which features a lot of freshmen and sophomores as well as a pretty much new coaching staff, was competitive with a few plays here and there being the difference.
Now they are looking at six games in the next seven weeks against a half-dozen good teams with Model and Fannin County being the only teams from last year’s 7-2A still a part of the current one.
And Model got itself a most impressive victory last Friday night, pulling to 2-2 on the year with a 31-27 win over Trion to knock them from the ranks of the unbeatens.
And that 2-2 record is where more than half of the seven teams in the 7-2A are with Fannin County, Model, Rockmart and North Murray all going into the league schedule at .500.
Haralson County, which is in its first year in the 7-2A but was a playoff participant in 2021, is alone in fifth place at 1-3 and then Gordon Central and Murray County are both 0-4 and tied for sixth place.
Fannin comes into Friday’s clash at Ratner Stadium on a two-game winning streak after starting the year with two straight losses.
In their two most recent wins, the Rebels came alive offensively, scoring 94 points in defeating both Pickens County and Murphy High School. They ripped Pickens County, 38-15, and then last Friday night, put 56 on the board to outslug Murphy, 56-30.
Through the first three games of the season, Fannin County quarterback Elijah Weaver had thrown for the most yards of anyone in the league, having 471 yards passing through the Pickens County contest. Weaver was 34-of-53 throwing the ball with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in those games.
Gordon Central senior quarterback Peyton Wilson was second in the league with 368 yards and three touchdown passes in four games. He was 19-of-33 throwing the ball as the Warriors have relied heavily on the running game this year and haven’t put it in the air much.
Besides having the top passer in the 7-2A, the Rebels have had good offensive balance the first month of the season with two backs — Carson Callihan and Corbin Davenport — in the top five in rushing in the Region.
Callihan led the 7-2A after three games in rushing as well with 292 yards on 47 carries or an average of 97 a game, but he had not gotten into the end zone. Davenport had 197 yards on the ground or just under 66 yards per game on only 26 carries and he has scored four times.
In addition, Davenport is the Rebels’ top receiver with 17 passes caught for another 298 yards or an average of just under 18 yards per catch. That has him also setting the pace in the Region in all-purpose yards with 495 yards and defensively, he is also one of Fannin County’s starting cornerbacks.
So it appears things don’t get any easier for the Warriors, but then again, winning high school football games in the state of Georgia has never really been easy for anyone. Ever.
That means this team and these players have to stay engaged and stay energetic and keep working to make the splash that will start the wave of success they are in search of.
Kickoff Friday night at Ratner Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.