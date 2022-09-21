The Gordon Central High School football team is looking to hit the restart button Friday night when the Warriors begins their Region 7-2A schedule against Fannin County at Ratner Stadium.

The Warriors had an open date last week as they have completed the four-game, non-Region part of their schedule and now are looking to turn things around starting Friday night against the Rebels, which are the defending Region champs.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In