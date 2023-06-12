1R7A3231.jpeg

This is a big week for the Gordon Central High School football team.

It may not count in the standings and it won't determine a playoff berth or a winning record or anything like that, but it's still a big week for head coach Lenny Gregory's team.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In