New Gordon Central head football coach Lenny Gregory and the Warriors are playing in two 7-on-7 tournaments this week at big time venues as Tuesday they were in Athens to play in the Georgia 7-on-7 tournament and then Saturday they will be in Tuscaloosa to participate in the 7-on-7 competition at the University of Alabama.
A Gordon Central quarterback works on his passing during a recent spring football workout for the Warriors. The Warriors are in two 7-on-7 events this week, playing at the University of Georgia Tuesday and then visiting Alabama University on Saturday.
Hassan Niblet II
Hassan Niblet
