Some pundits are calling this year’s version of the Sonoraville High School football team the best team in school history.
And they haven’t even played a game yet. But there are valid reasons why some think they could be very good in 2022.
The Phoenix have a skilled, veteran quarterback under center in junior Jaxon Pate and a number of sought-after playmakers around him at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
They also have a few key components back defensively, and because of all that, after posting six wins last year, optimism abounds as the rising Phoenix begins its first year in the 4A classification.
“We’re definitely looking forward to the season,” said Sonoraville sixth-year head coach Denver Pate. “The guys have worked hard all year long. We’ve had a good summer. We feel like we have a lot of experience coming back from last year, so we’re definitely looking forward to the season.”
The Phoenix looked ready for their new challenge in their only scrimmage against Model back on Aug. 5 with a lot of guys making plays on both offense and defense.
In fact, they scored three touchdowns on four possessions before a weather delay eventually brought the entire workout to a halt.
If the team has one certainty, it appears it will be their ability to move the football because have a few four-year starters/seniors back in the fold like lightning-quick receiver Brant Bryant, bruising running back Zach Lyles, and punishing tight end Ridge Redd.
Each can and have also played defense with Bryant a mainstay both catching and intercepting passes. He was also the team’s kicker until foreign exchange student Ivan Agua took over those duties in Week 3 last year.
Lyles had 800 yards rushing last year on less than 100 carries after he was hurt against Fannin County and never really got healthy again. Defenses had trouble simply tackling him before the injury and if he stays healthy, his running ability will make their passing game that much more proficient than last year when they averaged 30 points a game.
Coach Pate said they are trying to limit Lyles’ contact to keep him intact and ready to go for the second half of the season, which is their Region schedule, as well as hopefully the playoffs. (Lyles is also a standout baseball player who has verbally committed to play at Western Kentucky University).
Bryant and Redd have both been visiting colleges this summer and both are hoping to have big senior seasons and help lead the Phoenix into the postseason for the first time in their high school careers.
Bryant was in the top five in total yardage offensively in the 6-3A and Redd will give the team another option to throw to as this same group of players ended last year by scoring 48 points in the final game of the year against Coahulla Creek.
Pate, in his second season as the Sonoraville starting quarterback, is a two-way threat with his arm and his legs and led the Region 6-3A in four different categories — attempts, completions, passing yardage, and touchdown passes — last year as a sophomore. On top of that, he was also in the top 10 in rushing, doing a good job of escaping the rush and taking off as soon as he saw that no one was open.
And his younger brother freshman Chaz Pate has been getting some excellent reviews from the quarterback camps he has attended this past summer and looks ready to play if needed.
Coach Pate has said the whole thing may hinge, as an offense’s success usually does, on their offensive line. This year, the Big Red will have at least three new faces up front and how quickly that group grows together against all the solid defenses they will line up across from this fall could very likely determine whether or not they get to play an 11th game or not.
Massive tackle Preston Gilbert (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) is the leader in that O-line and the man that is also being looked at by quite a few colleges will be looking to settle down his mates around him.
In the scrimmage, Gilbert was at one tackle spot along with senior classmate Sawyer Springfield at the other. In between, guard Dirk Jinkins, center Karson McEntyre, and guard Memphis Polley are the new players and they did a good job against Model, helping lead the team to three touchdowns before the weather came.
They also had 132 yards before it was stopped with over 100 through the air as they came out looking to throw.
Defensively, they have a fast group that swarms to the ball and forced a couple of big turnovers in the scrimmage against Model.
Junior linebacker Ty Brown recovered a fumble on a play the Phoenix were flying around on, forcing the Blue Devils into a loose pitch play after senior middle linebacker/Region 6-3A defensive MVP Tristan Mullins disrupted the play in the Model backfield.
Linebacker Zach McAfee, cornerback Donovan McDaniel, end Skylar Bradley, and safety Wyatt Key, along with Bryant and Lyles, are other defensive players that have a lot of experience returning as the Phoenix try to make their first year in the 4A ranks a memorable one.
They catch a break with four of their five non-league games in The Furnace before they have their first open date the fourth Friday of September. They then play two Region 7-4A games before they have another week off to set up the final three weeks of the season.
Last year their first open date came in the first week of the season when they didn’t have an opponent. They played one game and were off again before they played eight weeks straight. Hopefully, for the first time since 2019, there will be no cancellations or last-minute alterations to the schedule.
They begin the season this Friday at home against Pickens County, which was in the Region that Sonoraville is now a member of, but dropped down to the 3A division and now plays for Region 7-3A. The Dragons were 4-5 last year and 1-4 in the 7-4A with a win over Ridgeland its only league victory.
The Phoenix will play its first game in 7-4A on Friday, Sept. 30 when they host Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins were 8-4 last year and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs after finishing second in the Region.
Last year, the Big Red were just two touchdowns away from being a 3A playoff team, losing games to Adairsville and North Murray by a touchdown.
But in that 21-14 setback against the Tigers, their final drive was the type a championship type team makes. With the game knotted at 14 and just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, they moved from their 25 to the Tiger one in the final minute.
However, a couple of penalties pushed them back and eventually they missed what would have a game-winning field goal. The Tigers then scored on a touchdown pass with just 10 seconds to play in a loss that ultimately really hurt their playoff chances.
Now they play in a six-team Region instead of nine, despite the move up, and if they can win just two league games, it would seem they will be a postseason team. But make no mistake, they’re looking for more than just two wins.
The head coach said the new Region 7-4A they will be part of is strong from top to bottom, but they’re excited about the new foes.
“It will be a tough Region,” Pate said. “The other five teams are all very good. Cedartown is always very good. They always have great athletes and they have a lot of tradition. Northwest Whitfield had a very good year and they have their quarterback back. Heritage is another school that has their quarterback returning as well. Central will have a good team and they made the playoffs last year. So it’s going to be a very strong league and every game will be a challenge.”
Cedartown was the Region 7-4A champ last year, going 5-0 in the league and the Bulldogs made it to the second round of the playoffs, finishing with an outstanding record of 11-2 and both of their losses came to 5A schools, including Calhoun.
Northwest Whitfield was second at 4-1 with the Bruins’ only loss in Region play coming to Cedartown. The blue-and-orange also made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Heritage was third in the league at 3-2 and Carrollton Central was fourth, going 2-3 in the district and losing to the three schools that finished above them in the standings. Both of those schools were eliminated from the playoffs last year in the first round with both losing road games.