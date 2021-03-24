For the last several years the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix have been one of the premier volleyball programs in Northwest Georgia, achieving great success on the court both in the form of numerous wins, area titles and postseason accomplishments.
Trace Vaughn has played a big role in that success while serving as head coach of the Lady Phoenix for nine seasons as the team has not missed a state tournament during his time at the helm as well as earning four straight area championships from 2012-2015, one Final Four appearance, one Super Six berth and several other Elite Eight and Sweet 16 trips. Vaughn also played a part in Sonoraville claiming an area title in 2016 under head coach Xandy Green, who stepped into the role for a season while Vaughn took time away to take care of his wife Melanie following her cancer diagnosis.
There were also many individual accomplishments for players under the direction of Vaughn as the program has helped produce eight All-State selections and 14 who players who have gone on to play at the collegiate level.
Sonoraville will soon begin a new era in the program as Vaughn announced last week that he is retiring from his head-coaching duties to pursue other opportunities.
Recently, the Calhoun Times caught up with Vaughn, who has also served as a coach on the travel volleyball circuit for many years, to talk about his tough decision to move on from the program that is near and dear to his heart and reflect on his time leading the Lady Phoenix and how special it was to him.
Here’s what the veteran coach had to say:
CT: What went into the decision to retire as head coach of the Sonoraville High Volleyball program and how tough a decision was it? Looking back on it now, how proud are you of what the program has accomplished over the last several years?
VAUGHN: There were several factors in play that led to my decision. The primary reason is that the years of playing and coaching are taking a toll on my health, and I needed to focus more on taking care of myself. At the same time, I was ready for a career change, and I was fortunate to land a job that was right down my alley as a program specialist with the Georgia Department of Education. I also knew that, after the loss of my wife a couple of years ago, it was time for me to get out and start living again, and for that I needed a change of scenery. I purchased a house in Young Harris and am now making that my home. I've been through a rough few years, but God has been with me every step of the way, and I have been blessed way beyond what I deserve.
CT: What are your hopes for the next head coach of the Lady Phoenix and the program going forward?
VAUGHN: I pray that the next coach will experience the same fortune that I have had to have unbelievably talented and wonderful young ladies in the program. Sonoraville Volleyball has been stacked with tremendous student-athletes participating since we first began playing a varsity schedule, and it appears they will continue to have that pipeline. We were really part of a volleyball movement in the Northwest Georgia area. There were very few programs when we started, and the sport has grown tremendously. I am happy to have been part of it, and I hope it continues to grow.
CT: What are your favorite memories during your time leading the Lady Phoenix?
VAUGHN: There have been so many great times throughout my career at Sonoraville…it's really difficult to pinpoint just a few. Certainly, the two Final Four appearances were highlights, but some of the individual game performances along the way were remarkable. I think there was a Sweet 16 game when we were down a set and had our backs against the wall, when Emalie Hicks rotated to serve and had the best serving run of her career, sparking us to a big comeback win at home. The first year we went to the Final Four we almost lost to North Murray in the second round of the area tournament. I had just had back surgery and wasn't supposed to be there. I rolled into the gym in a wheelchair, and my team got fired up over it and swept the rest of the tournament. I can still see Haley Ponder grabbing the trophy and running to me with it. Then this year, we peaked at just the right time, and had two amazing matches. One was in the Sweet 16 when Abby Chambers went off, and we played an incredible match, easily defeating an Oconee team that was loaded. After that, we went to Augusta and played Richmond Academy in an extremely tough atmosphere. We fell to two sets to one, then Alley Cole put the team on her back, and we destroyed them the last two sets. I really could go on with stories about great games and great players all day, but the biggest thing for me is the relationships I've been able to form along the way. There are so many young ladies that I think of as one of my own, and I love to see them go on to be successful women. I also got to coach two of my daughters along the way, and that was very special.
CT: What are the biggest things you hope your players learned from you during your time coaching them?
VAUGHN: I hope I've been able to give back those things that were given to me by a very special coach when I was playing in high school. First and foremost, I hope they know that God loves them and so do I. I hope they have learned to never be quitters regardless of the circumstance, and I pray that "sticktoitiveness" will stay with them in their marriages, as parents and in their careers. I hope they learned that it's okay to be tough and sensitive and caring...those things are not mutually exclusive. I hope I've taught them devotion, honesty and openness in their communication with others. Most of all, I hope I have taught them to believe strongly in something that matters and live what they believe.