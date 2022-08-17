At the moment, there are a lot of unknowns about the Calhoun High School football team.
But by the end of October when the regular season comes to an halt, they are a team looking to make themselves known.
That star-studded lineup that featured seven future college football players, including four Division I players, that went to the 5A state championship game last December has mostly graduated and moved on, and a program that usually just reloads doesn’t want any part of a rebuild.
But it will be interesting to see how a varsity squad that features over 30 sophomores on the roster will progress with a tough non-Region schedule and then the always-tough 7-5A docket right after that.
Junior running back Caden Williams, sophomore tight end Emaree Winston, and junior guard Christian Bell are the only returning starters on offense, but the newbies looked good in their scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield, notching touchdowns on their first two drives and three of their first four in a half of play.
Junior quarterback Trey Townsend will have some big shoes to fill in replacing two-year starter Christian Lewis, who threw for over 40 touchdown passes and just five interceptions in 2021, but Townsend has been solid in camp and threw two beautiful over-the-shoulder strikes for long touchdowns against Northwest Whitfield.
Sophomore Andrew Purdy will be the backup and he played two full quarters in the scrimmage, directing the Yellow Jackets after Townsend departed and then playing in the third quarter as the junior varsity signal-caller.
At wide receiver, the Yellow Jackets graduated one of the best tandems in Georgia last year with Cole Speer and Quin Smith moving on to play college football at Georgia and the Air Force Academy, respectively. But based on early returns, the Jackets have a lot of players who can catch the football.
Senior Cam Curtis, senior Dustin Kerns, senior Bryant Arnold, senior Issac Brooks, junior Issac Green, senior Kaleb Ray, junior Ripken West, sophomore Jax Bishop, and freshman Justin Beasley were all targeted during the varsity portion of the scrimmage.
Kerns caught two touchdown passes and Brooks caught the other one to account for the Yellow Jackets’ three scores.
“We do feel like we have a number of guys who have a chance to be very good receivers,” Stephenson said. “Just about all of our receivers have looked very good early in the season and they did a great job at the scrimmage, so we feel good about those guys. Some of them have some varsity experience, but most of them do not. But they have shown good hands and they’re running good routes and they have done a nice job for us early on here.”
Junior running back Caden Williams looks like he is ready to have another huge season, running very well against Northwest Whitfield as college recruiters have started calling for the young man who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
“We really didn’t see the point in getting Caden a lot of touches in the scrimmage because we know what he’s capable of,” Stephenson said. “We just wanted to get him back on the field and in some live-game action. We wanted him to feel that contact again. And he ran well (in the scrimmage). But he’s one of our few guys that does have a lot of game experience, so we know what he brings to the table and we feel like he is going to have a big year for us.”
Senior Corbin Fuller was the first substitute at running back in the scrimmage with Ray following him behind Williams.
Winston, who was a rare ninth-grade starter last year, did not play in the Bruins’ scrimmage, but is already considered one of the top players in the country for the Class of 2025.
He will be on an offensive line that is practically brand new this year, but really controlled the line of scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield County.
They were missing senior tackle Brady Belliew, who has committed to play football at Furman University, against Northwest but still opened holes for their runners and gave Townsend and Purdy time to throw.
Belliew and Bell will be mainstays on the line, but Bell also played some defense during the scrimmage as the Yellow Jackets’ don’t have a lot of size, and could be rotating the big guys they have in the trenches on both sides of the game.
Kristyane Gregory, Bell, Lance Maudlin, Kelly Wells, Thomas Wells, and Balliew gives the Yellow Jackets a solid core of players to develop up front and offensive line head coach Barry Hall had those guys playing well against a Northwest Whitfield first-team defense that never really stopped them.
“We are going to be looking at a lot of different players in all areas these first couple of weeks,” Stephenson said. “But one area where we would really like to find a starting group and stick with those guys is our offensive line. I think that is one area where you need to have the same group every week for that cohesion that you need up front. But I’m not worried about those guys because I know that Coach Hall will have them playing like they’re capable of playing. I thought the offensive line was one of the areas we made the most improvement in last year from the start of the season to the end, so Coach Hall does a great job and I know those guys are going to ready to go.”
Defensively, senior Nathan Fuller has rolled to middle linebacker in their 3-3-5 scheme and he had an interception off a tipped ball on the rundown crew’s first appearance on the field in Whitfield County.
Fuller, who played outside linebacker last year, is the only starter back from 2021 on a defense that looks like it will play a lot of people going forward this fall. And a few guys might even being playing both offense and defense in each game.
Junior Christian Smith, junior Brooks Brannon, junior Ben Williams, and a few other players lined up around Fuller at backer in the scrimmage and they all made plays.
They also used a host of players in the secondary against Northwest Whitfield with Kerns, Brooks, Arnold, West, and Curtis among several in full pass coverage against Northwest Whitfield.
Up front, the Yellow Jackets’ defensive front has three down lineman and they played a lot of different people against the Bruins.
End Montaze Byrd, end Drew Ferguson, noseguard Kristyane Gregory, Bell, Thomas Wells, Kelly Wells, Mauldin, and Lance Chastain all saw time attacking Northwest Whitfield’s offensive line during the scrimmage’s varsity phase.
The kicking duties will again be in capable hands with junior Sergio Sanchez and sophomore Carlos Lopez back this season. They, along with graduated Carlos Orozco, were part of a very reliable trio that Stephenson and his staff used last year to score a lot of points and create havoc on pooch-style kickoffs.
“We feel really good about our kickers,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got a couple of guys with a lot of experience that are versatile and they know how we like to do things. And they both did a good job for us last year, so we feel good about where we are with those guys this year.”
The Yellow Jackets begin Friday night at The Reeve with a home against former Region 7-5A rival Blessed Trinity, which is now in the 6A classification. They played twice last year with Calhoun winning, 32-27, on the road during the regular season and then taking the rematch, 31-7, last November before a local crowd in the 5A state semifinals of the GHSA state playoffs.
And that starts a tough stretch of non-region games that include Gardendale in Alabama, Creekview, Cedartown, and neighboring Sonoraville.
“We feel like we’ve got a lot of good players, they just need to gain that varsity experience and they’re going to get that opportunity,” Stephenson said. “We feel like we’re going to be using a lot of players. It’s really ‘no starters, no backups’ for us because we feel like we have players that we can use in different situations that can help us. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re looking forward to seeing how we progress. We feel like our depth is going to play a big part in how well we do.”
He said they just want to get better every week and really start to hit their stride when Region 7-5A play starts in late September against Cartersville.
The Jackets were 12-3 last year and reached the GHSA 5A state championship game before they lost the finals to Warner Robins.