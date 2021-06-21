The annual Georgia versus Tennessee high school soccer all-star games took place Sunday at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, Tennessee.
The event featured a pair of matches; one between the girls all-stars of Tennessee and Georgia and the second being between the boys.
On the Georgia girls roster was Gordon Central's Arely Garcia, while Calhoun's Brandon Duran and Gordon Central's Charlie Garcia represented local boys teams. Also involved were Calhoun coaches Matt Rice and Taylor Sumrall, helping the Georgia boys to a 4-2 victory.
A tradition of the Tennessee Georgia All Star match was started by the late Stump Martin over 15 years ago, teams were composed of the 20 standout players from the metro-Chattanooga area against 2o standout players from North Georgia.
All players were nominated and selected by the high school coaches in the TSSAA and GHSA based on their performances in high school soccer this past season with rosters for both states.