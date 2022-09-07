For the three high school football teams in Gordon County, the games that really matter begin very soon.

In fact, for Gordon Central, its first Region 7-2A game against Fannin County is now officially less than two weeks away with those teams meeting on Sept. 23 while for Calhoun and Sonoraville, which have serious playoff aspirations, the kick off of their five-game league slates comes one week later on the last night of this month.

