The standard of excellence for athletics in Northwest Georgia: Calhoun City Schools named third best school district for athletes in Georgia

Calhoun City Schools has been named number three in Georgia for best school districts for athletes by Niche.com.

 Contributed

Niche.com recently announced Calhoun City Schools as the third best school district for athletes in Georgia, once again proving to be a powerhouse in athletics.

Boasting 25 team state championships and over 200 region titles, the Yellow Jackets have set the standard of excellence for athletics in Northwest Georgia.

