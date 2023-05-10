It's a good time to be a Calhoun High School football player.
Which means this fall, it will be a good time to be a Yellow Jacket fan.
It's a good time to be a Calhoun High School football player.
Which means this fall, it will be a good time to be a Yellow Jacket fan.
Looking the part of a team that will again be in the hunt for a GHSA 5A state title, the Swarm wrapped up its spring workouts last Friday night at drizzly Phil Reeve Stadium with their 2023 Spring Showcase.
And fifth-year head coach Clay Stephenson was pleased with what he saw.
"I think it was a great spring," he said. "I think it's the best spring workout session we've had since I've been here. I feel like we got a lot of things accomplished. The effort was tremendous. The enthusiasm was tremendous. The attitudes were great. All the players were working hard. I felt like we got a lot of good things done, which is just what you want from spring ball."
The numbers bear out the enthusiasm in the program with between 100 and 125 players currently seeking spots on the varsity.
"One thing last year proved is you can never have enough depth," Stephenson said. "Because last year, by the end of the year, we were pretty dinged out. So we're thrilled to see all the kids who want to be part of the program. We feel like they're all good players and hard workers and we couldn't be more pleased with all the kids who want to be Calhoun High School football players.
"The more players you have, the more internal competition you can create and I feel like we're fortunate to have good players competing for spots. We've got a lot of experienced players that we feel good about because we know what they can do, but we also feel like we've got a lot of players that don't have a lot of experience, but have a lot of ability, so we feel really good about where we are right. We feel like there's a lot of pieces there to work with. Now, we just have to make sure we're putting everything together in the right place and giving every player the chance to maximize their abilities."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.