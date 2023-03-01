Sports Calendar

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Ringgold, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Calhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Ashworth Middle School vs. Darlington, 4:15 p.m., Ashworth Middle
Sonoraville boys and girls vs. Pickens, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec Center
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle School
Red Bud Middle School boys and girls vs. Adairsville, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec Center
Red Bud Middle School at Woodland MS, 4:30 p.m., Woodland Middle School
Ashworth Middle School boys and girls vs. Chattooga, 4:15 p.m., Ashworth Middle
Calhoun at the Perfect Game Showcase, time and opponents to be determined, Hoover, Alabama
Calhoun Middle School vs. Red Bud, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Sonoraville girls at Ringgold, 5 p.m., Ringgold High School
Sonoraville at Ringgold, 7 p.m., Ringgold High School
Sonoraville boys and girls vs. Gordon Central, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec Center
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs Cass, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Red Bud Middle School boys and girls vs. Dalton, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec Center
Sonoraville doubleheader at Rome, first game starts at 5:30 p.m., Rome High School
Gordon Central at Pebblebrook, 5 p.m., Pebblebrook High School
Red Bud Middle School junior varsity vs. Bagley, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud MS
Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Red Bud Middle, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department
Calhoun girls at Hiram, 5 p.m., Hiram High School
Calhoun Middle School vs. Red Bud Middle, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department
Calhoun at Hiram, 7 p.m., Hiram High School
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Cartersville Friday Night Lights, 4 p.m., Cartersville Middle School
Calhoun at Sprayberry, 8 p.m., Sprayberry High School
Calhoun boys and girls at Southeast Invitational, 9 a.m.,, Southeast Whitfield High School
Calhoun boys and girls, Sonoraville boys and girls, Gordon Central boys and girls at the Gordon County Nance Relays, 9:30 a.m., Ratner Stadium
