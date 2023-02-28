BASEBALL
Calhoun Middle School at Red Top, 4:30 p.m., Red Top Middle School
SOCCER
Calhoun Middle School girls at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle
Calhoun Middle School at Cartersville, 5:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle
GIRLS SOCCER
Calhoun vs. Lumpkin County, 6 p.m., Calhoun High School
TENNIS
Calhoun boys and girls vs. Woodland 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
TRACK & FIELD
Calhoun quadrangular meet, 4:15 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun Middle School vs. Cass, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Calhoun junior varsity at Sonoraville, 5:30 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun Middle School at Adairsville 4:30 p.m., Adairsville Middle School
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs. Red Top, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Calhoun boys and girls at Calhoun Quad Meet, 4:15 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Calhoun Quad Meet, 4:15 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun vs. Cherokee, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Calhoun Middle School girls at Red Top, 4:30 p.m., Red Top Middle School
Cartersville girls at Calhoun, 5 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun Middle School at Red Top, 5:30 p.m., Red Top Middle
Cartersville at Calhoun, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School
Calhoun boys and girls at Granger Invitational, TBA, LaGrange, Georgia
Calhoun boys and girls at Granger Invitational, 8 a.m., Granger Invitational, LaGrange, Georgia
