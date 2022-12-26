Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sonoraville vs. Blessed Trinity, 10 a.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville High School
Calhoun vs. Murray County, 1 p.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville HS
BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Long County, 2:30 p.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville High School
Sonoraville vs. Savannah Christian at Pickens Holiday Classic tournament, 5:30 p.m., Pickens High School
WRESTLING
Calhoun at Alexander Invitational, 9 a.m., Alexander High School
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Sonoraville vs. Lassiter at the Pickens Holiday Classic tournament, 4 p.m., Pickens High School
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Sonoraville at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Friday, Dec. 30
BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Sonoraville vs. Cartersville at the Pickens Holiday Classic, 5:30 p.m., Pickens High School
Gordon Central vs. Mt. Zion, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High School
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Sonoraville at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High School
Gordon Central vs. Mt. Zion, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High School
WRESTLING
Calhoun New Year's Duals, 9 a.m., Calhoun High School
Sonoraville at Calhoun New Year's Duals, 9 a.m., Calhoun High School
Sonoraville at South Paulding Duals, 9 a.m., South Paulding High School
Tuesday, Jan. 3
BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Darlington, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High School
Sonoraville vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central vs. Copper Basin, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
Sonoraville girls vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central girls vs. Copper Basin, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High
WRESTLING
Calhoun at Coahulla Creek, 5:30 p.m., Coahulla Creek High School
Thursday, Jan. 5
BASKETBALL
Calhoun Middle School varsity at Dalton, 6:30 p.m., Dalton Middle School
Calhoun Middle School at Dalton, 6th grade game at 5 p.m. and junior varsity game at 6:30 p.m., Hammond Creek Middle School
Calhoun Middle School girls varsity at Dalton, 5:30 p.m., Dalton Middle School
Calhoun Middle School junior varsity at Dalton, 6 p.m., Hammond Creek Middle School
Red Bud Middle School vs. Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle
Red Bud Middle School girls at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle School
Ashworth Middle School vs. Darlington, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle
Ashworth Middle School at Darlington, 4:30 p.m., Darlington Academy
WRESTLING
Ashworth Middle School vs Adairsville and Cedartown Middle Schools, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle
Friday, Jan. 6
BASKETBALL
Gordon Central girls vs. North Murray, 7 p.m., Gordon Central High
Sonoraville girls at Southeast Whitfield County, 7 p.m., Southeast Whitfield High School
Sonoraville at Southeast Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., Southeast Whitfield High School
Gordon Central vs. North Murray, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High School
WRESTLING
Sonoraville at Region 7-4A Duals tournament, 5 p.m., Heritage High School
Red Bud Middle at BGMSAA Jayvee traditional tournament, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle
Saturday, Jan. 7
BASKETBALL
Sonoraville girls vs. Pickens, 4 p.m., The Furnace
Sonoraville vs. Pickens, 5:30 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun girls at Rome, 6 p.m., Rome High School
Calhoun at Rome, 7:30 p.m., Rome High School
Calhoun Middle School at Red Top, junior varsity game at 11 a.m. and varsity game at 1 p.m., Red Top Middle
Calhoun Middle School girls at Red Top, junior varsity at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., Red Top Middle
Ashworth Middle School at Unity Christian, 12 p.m., Unity Christian Middle
Ashworth Middle School girls at Unity Christianm 10 a.m., Unity Christian
WRESTLING
Calhoun at Region 7-5A Duals tournament, 9 a.m., Cartersville High School
Red Bud Middle School at BGMSAA traditional tournament 9 a.m., Red Bud Middle School