Sports calendar Sports calendar Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Monday, Feb. 13BASEBALLGordon Central vs. Pebblebrook, 5 p.m., Ratner FieldCalhoun vs. Cedartown, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldTuesday, Feb. 14BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity vs. Sonoraville Jayvees, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldSOCCERSonoraville girls vs. Dawson County, 5 p.m., The FurnaceSonoraville vs. Dawson County, 7 p.m., The FurnaceAshworth Middle School girls at Coosa, 4:15 p.m., Coosa Middle SchoolAshworth Middle School at Coosa, 6 p.m., Coosa MSWednesday, Feb. 15BASEBALLGordon Central at Dade County, 5 p.m., Dade County High SchoolCalhoun Middle School at Carrollton, 6 p.m., Carrollton Middle SchoolTENNISSonoraville boys and girls vs. Dawson County, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec CenterThursday, Feb. 16BASEBALLSonoraville at Adairsville, 5:30 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolAshworth Middle School doubleheader at Red Bud, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud MSSOCCERSonoraville girls at Calhoun, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolGordon Central girls at Haralson County, 5:30 p.m., Haralson County HSSonoraville at Calhoun, 7 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolGordon Central at Haralson County, 7:30 p.m., Haralson County HSAshworth Middle School girls at Armuchee, 4:15 p.m., Armuchee MiddleAshworth Middle School at Armuchee, 6 p.m., Armuchee MiddleTENNISSonoraville boys and girls vs. Lumpkin County, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec CenterFriday, Feb. 17BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity vs. Woodland, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldSOCCERCalhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, girls game at 4:30 p.m. and boys game at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Recreation DepartmentSaturday, Feb. 18BASEBALLSonoraville Jayvees at Woodland, 11 a.m., Woodland High SchoolCalhoun at Buford, 1 p.m., Burford High SchoolGordon Central doubleheader at Paideia High School, 1 p.m., Paideia High SchoolSOCCERAshworth Middle School boys and girls at The Soccer Jamboree, 10 a.m.