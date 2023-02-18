Sonoraville junior varsity at Rome, 5:30 p.m., Rome High School
Calhoun Middle School at Cass, 4:30 p.m., Cass Middle School
Red Bud Middle School vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Sonoraville vs. Coosa, 5:30 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m., Gilmer High School
Calhoun vs. Gordon Lee, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Gordon Central girls at North Murray, 5 p.m., North Murray High School
Gordon Central at North Murray, 7 p.m., North Murray High
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Sonoraville at Adairsville, 5:30 p.m., Adairsville High School
Red Bud Middle School vs. Rockmart, 5 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Thursday, Feb. 23
Sonoraville at Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Coosa High School
Calhoun Middle School at Woodland. 4:30 p.m., Woodland Middle
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Friday, Feb. 24
Calhoun at Sonoraville, 5:30 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun junior varsity vs. Dalton, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Gordon Central at Lumpkin County, 5:30 p.m.,
Calhoun girls vs. Dalton, 5 p.m., Calhoun High School
Gordon Central girls at Dawson County, 5 p.m., Dawson County
Calhoun vs. Dalton, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School
Gordon Central at Dawson County, 7 p.m., Dawson County High School
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls triangular meet, 4 p.m., Calhoun High School
Saturday, Feb. 25
Calhoun vs. Oconee County, 2 p.m., Carrolton High School
Calhoun vs. Carrolton, 5 p.m., Carrolton High School
Calhoun junior varsity game vs. Model, first game starts at 1 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Calhoun vs. Harris County, 5 p.m., Barron Stadium in Rome
