Sports schedule Sports calendar Jan 14, 2023 Tuesday, Jan. 17BASKETBALLCalhoun girls vs. Cartersville, 6 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls at Northwest Whitfield County, 6 p.m., Northwest Whitfield CountyGordon Central girls vs. Rockmart, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolCalhoun vs. Cartersville, 7:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville at Northwest Whitfield County, 7:30 p.m., Northwest Whitfield CountyGordon Central vs. Rockmart, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolWRESTLINGGordon Central vs. Chattooga and Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Coosa High SchoolWednesday, Jan. 18BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity girls vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleCalhoun Middle School varsity vs. North Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleRed Bud Middle School vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud MiddleRed Bud Middle School girls at Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Adairsville MiddleThursday, Jan. 19SWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls triangular meet vs. Dalton and South Paulding, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic CenterBASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School at Woodland, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Woodland Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle School girls vs. Woodland, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolAshworth Middle School vs. Chattooga, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth MiddleAshworth Middle School girls vs. Chattooga, 4:30 p.m., Chattooga Middle SchoolSOCCERGordon Central girls scrimmage vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5:30 p.m., Ratner StadiumGordon Central scrimmage vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7:30 p.m., Ratner StadiumFriday, Jan. 20BASKETBALLCalhoun girls vs. Hiram, 7 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls vs. Heritage, 7 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central girls at Murray County, 7 p.m., Murray County HighCalhoun vs. Hiram, 8:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville vs. Heritage, 8:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central at Murray County, 8:30 p.m., Murray County HighSaturday, Jan. 21WRESTLINGCalhoun qualifiers at 5A State Duals Sectionals, 9 a.m., To be announcedSonoraville qualifiers at 4A State Duals Sectionals, 9 a.m., Lovett High SchoolBASKETBALLRed Bud Middle School boys and girls at Red Top, 10 a.m., Red Top Middle School