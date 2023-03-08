BASEBALL
Calhoun junior varsity at Pepperell, 5:30 p.m., Pepperell High School
Calhoun Middle School vs. Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department
SOCCER
Calhoun girls at Coosa, 5 p.m., Coosa High School
Calhoun at Coosa, 7 p.m., Coosa High School
Calhoun junior varsity at Cass, 5:30 p.m., Cass High School
Sonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central vs. Model, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
Calhoun at Cartersville, 5:55 p.m., Cartersville High School
GOLF
Sonoraville boys and girls vs. Calhoun, Fields Ferry
Sonoraville girls vs. Heritage, 5 p.m., The Furnace
Sonoraville vs. Heritage, 7 p.m., The Furnace
TENNIS
Calhoun boys and girls vs. Dalton 4 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Sonoraville boys and girls at Christian Heritage, 4 p.m., Christian Heritage High School
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Cass. 4:30 p.m., Cass Middle School
TRACK & FIELD
Calhoun boys and girls vs. Sonoraville, 4:15 p.m., Calhoun High
Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.
Calhoun Middle School vs. Woodland, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Dept.
Calhoun Middle School at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle
Gordon Central doubleheader at Model, 5 p.m., Model High School
Calhoun junior varsity at Cartersville, 5:30 p.m., Cartersville High School
Cartersville at Calhoun, 5:55 p.m.,, Chip Henderson Field
Sonoraville boys and girls vs. Adairsville, Fields Ferry
Sonoraville girls at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5 p.m., LFO High School
Sonoraville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m, LFO High School
Sonoraville boys and girls at Southeast Whitfield County, 4 p.m., Sonoraville Rec Center
Calhoun boys and girls vs. Hiram, 4:15 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs. Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex
Sonoraville doubleheader vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 5 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun at Cartersville, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field
Sonoraville girls at LaFayette Invitational, 9 a.m., LaFayette Municipal Golf Course
Calhoun boys and girls, Gordon Central boys and girls, Sonoraville boys and girls at the Mohawk Warrior Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Ratner Stadium at Gordon Central High School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.