Sports calendar
Dec 14, 2022
MONDAY, DEC. 19
BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Lemon Tree Classic, opponent and time to be determined, Marietta High School
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
BASKETBALL
Calhoun at the Lemon Tree Classic, opponent and time to be determined, Marietta High School
Sonoraville at Gilmer, 6 p.m., Gilmer High School
WRESTLING
Calhoun at Hillgrove Hawk Invitational, 9 a.m., Hillgrove High School
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Northwest Whitfield at the North Murray Christmas tournament, 5:30 p.m., North Murray High School
WRESTLING
Calhoun at Creekview, 4 p.m., Creekview High School
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Southeast Whitfield at the Mistletoe Madness tournament, 12 p.m., North Murray High
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Adairsville, TBA, The Hive
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Heritage at the North Murray Mistletoe Madness tournament, 1 p.m., North Murray