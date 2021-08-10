For the Sonoraville football team, the start of football season brings on a sense of urgency that may not be there as much for other teams in Northwest Georgia.
Sure everyone is fired up just because it's football season. And teams, players, and coaches are all jacked up because it's time to take the field again.
But for the Phoenix, the schedule that determines where they are in the playoffs and who they will play or if they will even be in the playoffs begins a little bit earlier than for everybody else.
You see, the Phoenix are in 3-A Region 6, which has nine teams.
And that means the Big Red start the games that determine their playoff status in week 3 of the Georgia high school football season while most teams start playing their region games in week four or even week five.
And Region 6 is no slouch with defending league champion Rockmart dominating the conference last year in finishing 8-0 in the league and 10-2 overall. But after that a number of teams stayed in hot pursuit of the three remaining postseason slots until the final week of the season.
Sonoraville was not one of those teams because the Phoenix began region play with five straight losses to pretty much end their playoff hopes. But they did play spoiler in those final three weeks by winning those games to finish three and five in the region and just a game away a possible playoff berth.
After Rockmart, North Murray was second in the Region with a 6-2 mark while Adairsville finished third at 5-2.
The fourth and final playoff spot went to Lafayette, which was 4-4 in the league and tied Ringgold for fourth place but advanced because they beat Ringgold, 33-29, when the teams met.
The Ramblers began Region action by winning four of their first five games but lost their last three games, including a forfeit to Rockmart, that dropped their playoff aspirations from a sure thing to dicey before they knew hours after their final game was played that they would get to be part of a first-round playoff contest.
Then Sonoraville and Murray County came in tied for sixth place with each having a 3-5 record. And that three-game winning streak that the Phoenix had to end last season began with a 42-38 win over Lafayette that put their direct run to the playoffs on ice for at least a week.
In looking at the 2020 schedule and results, it appears the Phoenix playoff chances ultimately got away with the week three loss to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe as that was the Warriors' only league win on their way to a 1-6 mark and a tie for last place with Coahulla Creek.
The Phoenix lost a wild 44-37 shootout to LFO and have they won that game, they would have got the fourth spot instead of Lafayette, because they beat the Ramblers.
So all of that would seem to be reason why this Friday's Road scrimmage at Gordon Central is so important. The coaches don't have the same amount of time at some of their colleagues to get ready for that first region game.
And again this season that means a date with Rockmart, but this season that is a home game for the Phoenix and there's nothing like the home field advantage.
So with their young roster, the Phoenix are hoping to do a lot of growing up in the next couple of weeks and part of that process is a good showing Friday night against Gordon Central.