Sonoraville Tennis team lobbies for facility upgrades

Members of the Sonoraville High School Tennis program were on hand at this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, lobbying for facility upgrades.
Proposed as potential future Special Local Option Sales Tax projects, SHS boys and girls tennis team members were on hand last week to go over several needed upgrades to the tennis facility at the Gordon County Parks and Recreation facility next door to campus.
Students representing the group discussed the need for walkways to restrooms, walkways on the west side of the courts, and a pavilion structure.
The proposed 138-foot walkway would connect the tennis facility to the existing splash pad restrooms at an estimated cost of $9,850.
"The main focus here is handicapped access," SHS student Hannah Jones said. "We have a lot of senior citizens that are part of our tennis community."
Jones said with tennis matches lasting sometimes four to five hours, restroom access, especially for those with access issues, can be a challenge.
The proposed court-side pathway would sit outside the fence for player, coach and spectator viewing purposes at an estimated cost of $19,800, including fill dirt.
"It would be the entire length of the back court," SHS student Reese Davis said, adding that at the moment viewing space for fans and players, but especially coaches and emergency personnel is currently very limited. "It is very difficult now, because the spots on the front of the court fill up very fast."
Finally, the proposed 36-foot by 20-foot concrete pavilion structure would match the look of the splash pad facility, and provide shade and weather-related shelter for players, fans and coaches during matches. The estimated cost of this open structure with storage is $64,450.
"It gives people a place to get out of the sun," SHS student Ross Stewart said. "It also gives us a place to meet."
Even with SHS students leading the charge on the push for facility upgrades, the athletes recognize a potential more broad impact on the community as a whole.
"This is not just an idea for the Sonoraville tennis team," Davis said. "This is also something that is valuable to our community, and we do also share our tennis courts with [Red Bud] middle school."