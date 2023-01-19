Sonoraville Tennis team lobbies for facility upgrades

Sonoraville tennis members Reese Davis, Ross Stewart, and Hannah Jones present possible county tennis center upgrades to county commissioners.  

 gordoncounty.org

Members of the Sonoraville High School Tennis program were on hand at this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, lobbying for facility upgrades. 

Proposed as potential future Special Local Option Sales Tax projects, SHS boys and girls tennis team members were on hand last week to go over several needed upgrades to the tennis facility at the Gordon County Parks and Recreation facility next door to campus. 

