Sonoraville teams clinch first-round byes

Tuesday night was a special one for the Sonoraville High School girls basketball teams.

With both the girls and boys teams getting big road victories over Heritage in Ringgold to wrap up the 2022-23 regular season, both clubs go into this week's Region 7-4A tournaments with first-round byes and automatic berths in the semi-finals at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In