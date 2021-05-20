Sonoraville’s Lockaby signs to play at Shorter

Sonoraville High senior Jax Lockaby signed a baseball scholarship on Monday with the Shorter University.
Lockaby said of the signing: "It’s always been a dream to play baseball at the college level. I’m excited to have four more years of baseball. At the beginning of my senior season, I didn’t know if this was going to be my last year of baseball so it means a lot to get a chance to play at Shorter. Shorter is a great school. It’s not too far from home, and they have a good baseball program and coaching staff. I know some people down there and some of the baseball players so that is nice too. It’s mixed emotions getting ready to graduate. I loved high school and playing high school baseball, but at the same time, I’m looking forward to getting started in college and playing college baseball. I can’t wait to experience that."
Also attending the signing were his ather Jackson Lockaby, mother Raya Lockaby, sister Jazlyn Lockaby, sister Juliana Lockaby, Sonoraville High head baseball coach Deron Walraven, Sonoraville High assistant principal Kim Pruett, Sonoraville High principal Jennifer Hayes, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Craig Folds, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Hayden Morrow and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.