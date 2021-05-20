Sonoraville’s Hackney set to continue baseball career at Shorter

Sonoraville High senior Devin Hackney signed a baseball scholarship on Monday with the Shorter University.
Hackney said of the signing: "It’s a big accomplishment because I’ve played baseball my whole life, and I wanted to keep playing in college. When they offered me, I knew I wanted to take it right then. (Shorter) is a Christian school. It’s close to home, and they have a good baseball program. It’s where I wanted to be for sure. It is sad knowing I’m going from being around all my friends every day to probably not seeing most of them once I get to college. But I’m excited to live on my own and go do new things in a new place. I’m looking forward to it."
Also attending the signing were his father Jeff Hackney, mother Angie Hackney, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High head baseball coach Deron Walraven, Sonoraville High assistant principal Kim Pruett, Sonoraville High principal Jennifer Hayes, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Craig Folds, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Hayden Morrow and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.