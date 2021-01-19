In a matchup of undefeated foes with high stakes like Monday’s Sonoraville-LaFayette contest, it’s easy for a team to come out tight and take a while to get into the flow of the game.
It was the exact opposite of that for the home-standing Phoenix as they played relaxed, focused and aggressive from the tip to the final buzzer, and the result was a complete performance and dominant 65-40 win over the Ramblers to take sole possession of first place in Region 6-AAA.
Sonoraville head coach Brent Mashburn said his team knew going in what would be required of them against a great opponent like LaFayette, and his experienced and determined group did more than deliver in a big spot that puts them in the driver’s seat in the region standings.
“We knew (LaFayette) was really, really good, but we’ve played some pretty good ball along the way this year too,” said Mashburn. “We just wanted to come out and be us … attack on both ends. I think we were really good on both ends of the court tonight. Defensively, we made them work for everything they got tonight, and offensively we were patient and balanced.”
Sonoraville (14-0, 8-0 in 6-AAA) grabbed the momentum from the start as they quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game and continued that strong play through the end of the first quarter, playing stingy defense to lead 14-3 heading into the second quarter.
The Phoenix didn’t let up any in the second period, answering almost every LaFayette basket with one of their own. They finished the half on a 13-4 run which included an impressive 3-pointer at the buzzer from Orry Darnell where the senior gathered a loose ball, rose up for a contested shot and knocked it down to send his team into the locker room with a 36-15 advantage.
Mashburn said grabbing the lead and momentum early on was definitely a big priority as they wanted to put some pressure on the visiting Ramblers, who haven’t faced much adversity thus far this season while building their undefeated record.
“We were at home tonight, and it’s always important to get off to a good start, get control and get the crowd into the game,” said Mashburn. “And with a matchup like this with two unbeaten teams, to start the way we did was really important. We wanted to build a little lead and make them have to dig themselves out of a hole. It was important to keep a good distance and put them in a situation where they weren’t very comfortable coming from behind.”
LaFayette (9-1, 6-1 in 6-AAA) was never able to put a big enough run together to get back in the game in the third quarter as the Phoenix continued the same suffocating defense and efficient offense. They led 55-28 after three quarters and coasted to the victory in the fourth with the Ramblers never getting closer than 21 points of the lead.
Darnell had a big night to lead the Phoenix with 23 points, including 17 of those in the first half as a big part of his team building the insurmountable lead. Kevin Morrison scored 12 and affected the game dramatically with his effort and output in the paint both defensively and in the rebounding department.
Murray Somers was the third Sonoraville player in double figures with 10 points, and Ian King added eight.
“This team is better than any I’ve coached as far as sharing the ball and also moving without the ball,” said Mashburn. “They really don’t care who it is on any given night who leads us in scoring or puts up big stats. All they are concerned with is can we get it done, and that shows in the way they play.”
Aidan Hadaway was the leading scorer for LaFayette with 11 points. DeCameron Porter added 10 points, and Jaylon Ramsey contributed eight.
The victory was the kickoff of a busy and important week for the Phoenix that included four games in six days. They were right back at it on the road at Adairsville on Tuesday, followed by a home contest on Friday against LFO at 8:30 p.m. and then a big non-region affair at Calhoun on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“I told them in the locker room tonight, we’ve got to have the same approach coming off a win or a loss…just be ready for the next one,” said Mashburn. “There will be a time in March when we can look back and enjoy what we did this season. But right now, we’ve got to stay focused and ready every night. We’ve got some quick turnarounds this week so we’ve got to get ready for it.”
BOX SCORE:
Sonoraville boys 65, LaFayette 40
LAFAYETTE (40)
Barrett 4, Ramsey 8, Barber 5, Porter 10, Hadaway 11, Morris 2
SONORAVILLE (65)
Morrison 12, Darnell 23, King 8, Somers 10, Mullins 6, Lyles 2, Bryant 4
Laf. 3 12 13 12—40
Son. 14 22 19 10—65
3-pointers – LaFayette 2 (Barrett 1, Barber 1); Sonoraville 3 (Darnell 3), Free Throws – LaFayette 6-10, Sonoraville 12-18, Records – LaFayette 9-1, 6-1; Sonoraville 14-0, 8-0.