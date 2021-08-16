Scoring touchdowns the first four times they had the football, the Sonoraville High School football team had its offense clicking against Gordon Central last Friday when the teams scrimmaged on the Warriors home field.
PREP FOOTBALL|Sonoraville 40, Gordon Central 10
Sonoraville offense scores early, often in final scrimmage at Gordon Central
- By MIKE TENNEY MTenney@CalhounTimes.com
With sophomore quarterback Jaxon Pate going to a number of different receivers and running backs Zach Lyles and Wyatt Springfield breaking off big runs at different times, the Phoenix wound up with a 40-10 victory as the teams head into their season openers this Friday night.
For both schools, the format was closer to a game then their first scrimmage last week, with both teams taking over new possessions wherever the punt landed instead of catching the ball and then having the ball put back at the 25-yard line.
But there was still no rush on punts or extra point attempts and the "touch-sack" rule was still in effect for the quarterbacks with the whistle blowing the play dead if someone got near them.
Sonoraville had its first possession at its own 37-yard line after Gordon Central went 3-and-out to start the game.
On the second play from scrimmage, sophomore quarterback Jackson Pate found senior wide receiver Brant Bryant for a 36-yard reception, putting the Phoenix at the GC 26.
After three runs got them into a 4th-and-9, Pate hooked up with Bryant, this time for 21 yards, to give the visitors a first-and-goal at the Gordon Central five.
After an incomplete pass, Lyles raced around the right side for a 5-yard touchdown, giving them a 6-0 lead with 6:21 to play in the first quarter after the extra point kick failed.
On their second possession, Sonoraville received a punt at its own 38.
They moved into Gordon Central territory immediately with a 20-yard reception by Bryant and then handed the ball to Lyles on four of the next five plays with the fifth one resulting in him going in on a 21-yard touchdown run. The Phoenix drilled the point-after kick for a 13-0 advantage.
Their third possession began with a fumble that it looked like Gordon Central recovered, which would have given them the football at the Sonoraville 42. However, the ref ruled that the runner was down and the Phoenix retained ownership.
Mixing up the run and the pass, they went the needed 58 yards on eight plays with the last one being a 6-yard touchdown pass from Pate to tight end Jebb Knight.
The big play in the drive was a Bryant 21-yard reception from Pate just two plays prior to the score.
Bryant added his second PAT kick of the game and with 9:40 remaining until halftime, the visitors led 20-0.
Their fourth score came on a short field after Gordon Central couldn't convert on a fourth down attempt.
Taking over at the Warrior 32, Pate went into the end zone on first down and found Knight for the 32-yard touchdown pass to senior Nicholas Beddington. This time they missed the extra point making it 26-0 with 7:05 left in the second quarter.
Sonoraville would add a fifth touchdown just before half-time. Taking over at their own 38 with 1:57 left in the half, Pate dumped off a short pass to Lyles, who started the scoring drive with a 32-yard gain.
Later after a touchdown was nullified by a penalty, the Phoenix scored on a Pate 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanner Hicks. The extra-point try would give them a 33-0 lead at the break.
Gordon Central would get on the scoreboard with its first drive of the second half after their defense backed up Sonoraville on its initial possession.
With Jayden Jones, Sean Gray, and D'Andre Jones carrying the load, the Warriors picked up two first downs. Then quarterback Peyton Wilson passed to tight end Matthew Hammock for 22 yards and the Warriors were inside the Sonoraville 8-yard line.
A bad snap and a touch sack moved them back and on fourth down they settled for a 26-yard field goal from kicker Allen Garcia to get on the scoreboard.
But the visitors would respond quickly when on their second play from scrimmage after the kickoff, running back Wyatt Springfield burst through the middle of the line and then sprinted 70 yards down the right sideline for the score.
The Warriors would score their touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter after they recovered a fumble.
On the first play from scrimmage from their own 49, Wilson lofted a 51-yard pass down the left sideline and Sean Gray pulled it in for the touchdown. Garcia tacked on the extra point and it was 40-10 after three quarters.
Both schools are on the road to start 2021 season Friday night. Sonoraville will travel to Rome to play Model while Gordon Central will go to Cartersville to face Woodland
