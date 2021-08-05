Two of the top high school softball programs in Northwest Georgia square off Tuesday afternoon when Sonoraville hosts Calhoun on the Phoenix's new field behind the high school.
"It's always a great crosstown rivalry game," veteran Calhoun head coach Diane Smith said. "A lot of the girls on both teams grew up playing together. A lot of our girls know their players and a lot of their players know our players, so it's always a big rivalry game and I know we're looking forward to it and I think they probably are as well."
Last year, the two teams combined for over 60 wins. They each made significant playoff runs in their respective classifications.
And they each had a number of stud players, with many of those girls back this year as both teams are hoping for even bigger and better success this fall.
The only difference right now, however, is the fact that it's still early in August.
For each team, both of the coaches are still looking at their players, trying to make sure they put the best nine on the field every time the umpire yells "play ball."
And in this extremely early going, it would appear that Sonoraville has the edge as far as a couple of intangibles are concerned.
For example, the Ladies in Red will enter the contest having already played while for Calhoun, it will be their opener.
Weather permitting, the Phoenix will have actually played twice because they were at Dawson County last Friday afternoon and then return home Monday to face Dawson County, just 24 hours before they play the Yellow Jackets.
Those games will cap off a busy opening period that has them playing three games in five days.
The Phoenix would seem to also be more stabilized in the pitching circle with senior strikeout machine Taylor Long, who is headed to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, their clear ace.
Meanwhile, Smith is looking at four different prospects and evaluating them all in game situations is something she said she'll be doing a lot of that the first weeks of the season.
It appears senior Sydney Terry may have had the inside track on the starting job, but she had some arm injuries through the summer and that has opened the door for junior Alexis Speer and sophomores Avery Greeson and Athens Hudson to show what they can do.
And Coach Smith says what they've done is get her attention, so she is anxious to see how her hurlers do as he tries to determine the order that she should use them in going forward.
In other words, all four of those girls could pitch against the Phoenix or maybe just a couple of them will throw. Or maybe Smith has determined who her number one is and who is number two and so on. That would mean the home team could face just one picture the entire game.
Smith also said there is one point of emphasis that she is looking for from her offense all season, starting Tuesday afternoon in Sonoraville.
"I want us to really work on our base hitting because I want to see us put the ball in play," she said. "I want to see us working on cutting down on our strikeouts.
"You don't put any pressure on the defense when you strike out so I want to see us put the ball in play. You don't force the defense to make a catch or field the ball or make any kind of throw when you strike out, so we want to work really hard on minimizing those and on put the ball in play."
The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and the two schools' junior varsity teams will play each other about 15 minutes after the conclusion of the varsity game.