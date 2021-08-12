Sonoraville High School earns 2021 Region’s Bank Director’s Cup Award

Sonoraville High School has received the 2021 Region’s Bank Director’s Cup Award presented by the Georgia Athletic Directors Association.
The purpose of the Regions Bank Directors Cup is to recognize athletic departments in all Georgia High School Association classifications who have excelled and shown superior performance.
“Being recognized as the Region 6-AAA Champions of the Director's Cup is a wonderful accomplishment for our school and athletic department,” said Brent Mashburn, Sonoraville High School Athletic Director. “It is a well-deserved award for the outstanding work put in by all athletes and coaches at Sonoraville High School. We are lucky to have hardworking athletes and dedicated coaches.”
The GADA has presented this award annually since its inception in 1999. Since the 2002-2003 school year, the award is presented to the top male program, top female program, and top overall program in each classification.