Several players from local teams had impressive seasons, and that caught the eye of the coaches in their respective regions.
The All-Region Teams, voted on by the regions’ coaches, were announced within the past week and multiple players from Sonoraville, Calhoun and Gordon Central earned recognition based on their performance over the regular season.
In 6-AAA, the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix had four total selections with Alexa Geary and Abby Chambers earning First Team honors and Lindsay Bowman and Matti Parker being named to the Second Team. Along with those picks, Sonoraville head coach Stephanie Caudell was named Region 6-AAA Coach of the Year.
On the boys side in 6-AAA, Sonoraville had four total selections. Orry Darnell and Murray Somers earned First-Team honors while Kevin Morrison was picked to the Second Team and Ian King garnered an Honorable Mention selection. Sonoraville head coach Brent Mashburn was also named Co-Coach of the Year for 6-AAA.
The Calhoun Boys and Girls each had a First and Second Team pick on the 7-AAAAA All-Region Team. The Lady Jackets’ Britiya Curtis was named to the First Team and teammate Lyndi Rae Davis was picked as a Second-Team selection. For the Calhoun Boys, Dylan Faulkner earned a spot on the 7-AAAAA First Team while Peyton Law made an appearance on the Second Team.
Closing out the All-Region selections were multiple players from Gordon Central on the 7-AA All-Region Girls and Boys Teams. The Lady Warriors were led by First-Team selections Tayla Gunn and Mercedes Coleman who joined Second-Team pick Brooke Wilson and Honorable Mention selection Emily Reece.
The Gordon Central Boys had two All-Region First Team selections as Kade Steward and Tre Williams both made the list.