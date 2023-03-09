031123_TCT_CHSsoccer2.JPG

With a second consecutive playoff berth within reach for the Calhoun boys soccer team, the regular season heads into the final month of 2023.

The current season is already a success with the club having won more games this year — five — — than they did all of last year — four. But this is a group, led by head coach Tino Hernandez, looking and working for so much more, after surpassing the midway point of the Region 7-5A schedule Friday night with their home game Friday night against Cartersville. (Details of that Calhoun-Cartersville match were not available at press time).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In