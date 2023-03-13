In a closerthanthis finish, the Sonoraville HS girls track team won the recent Nance Industries Relays at Ratner Stadium by a point, edging out Gordon Central, 98-97.
The meet, which had six relays and no races in the usual sprints and distance events, was close all day with nothing decided until it was over as the Phoenix and Warriors were side-by-side pretty much from start to finish.
Model was a distance third in the team results with 72 points and Calhoun and Model were also there. Calhoun, however, also had girls competing at another local meet and only had about half of their normal team.
In the end, the difference between Sonoraville may have been the gold medals with the Phoenix winning four, with three in the individual events and one relay while the Tribe won two of the relays and one of the field events.
All thee of SHS's wins came in the field events.
Izzy Goss won the shot put with a 30-09 and she was the only girl in the field of nearly 20 throwers to go past 30 feet. The Warriors had two of the top five with Tamari Foster collecting the bronze medal, coming in third with a 27-03 and senior Meredith Campuzano was fifth for the Warriors with a 26-08 distance.
Campuzano was a big winner in the discus, securing first place by 25 feet with a best throw of 104 feet, four inches. Second place was a 79-04.
And Gordon Central had two of the top three places in the field with Frazier coming in third at 70-04 for the Warriors.
Two Sonoraville discus had a real battle for fourth with the Phoenix coming in fourth and fifth in the group.
Ashley Fountain finished fourth with a 67-11 and Kacey Bradley was a close fifth at 66-05.
Besides the shot put, Sonoraville did very well in the high jump and pole vault, capturing two medals in both by winning and finishing third in each.
Savannah Cochran won the pole vault by a half-a-foot, going up 7 feet, 6 inches with the second pace height seven feet even. Sonoraville's Brynleigh Harris and Gordon Central's Arwen Boyle tied for third place at 6-06.
Jazmine Hunter won the high jump by four inches with a 4-10 and Ella Kate Walraven was third for the Phoenix.
In the relays, Gordon Central girls won the two sprints, coming in first in the 4-x-100 and 4-x-200. In the 400-meter relay, the Lady Tribe had a solid 55.90, placing just ahead of Model, which ran a 56.20 as those teams were the only ones to finish in under a minute.
The Sonoraville B team was third, running a 1:00.32 to get past the Gordon Central B squad, which was fourth with a 1:00.55.
The Sonoraville A girls won the sprint medley relay, finishing just ahead of Gordon Central A, which was second. The Phoenix had a 2:01.91 and the Lady Warriors had a 2:14.16. The race is one where the four different runners go varying distance with it done under a 100-100-200-400 format.
The Phoenix made good showings in three other relays with a pair of second places and a third place showing in two others.
They were the runners-up in the 4-x-400 and the 4-x-800 and third in the 4-x-200 and the distance medley relay.
In the 4-x-4, the Phoenix had a 4:36.25 to finish behind Model and in the 4-x-8, they ran a 12:27.27 and were behind Armuchee.
The Gordon Central girls were third in the 3,200-meter relay with a 12:57.17.
Sonoraville A group was third in the in the 4-x-200, running a 2:02.39 and in the distance medley relay, which is two-and-a-half miles, with a 16:48.73. The DMR as its referred to in track circles also is one of varying distances with two sprinters and two distance runners.
Teams ran under the 1,200-meter, 400-, 800, and 1,600-m format to cover the 4,000 meters.