In a closerthanthis finish, the Sonoraville HS girls track team won the recent Nance Industries Relays at Ratner Stadium by a point, edging out Gordon Central, 98-97.

The meet, which had six relays and no races in the usual sprints and distance events, was close all day with nothing decided until it was over as the Phoenix and Warriors were side-by-side pretty much from start to finish.

