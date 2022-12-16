Several Warriors earn All-Region status

Several Gordon Central football players received All-Region recognition with the release of the recent 7-2A first and second teams.
The Region was a tough one this year with Rockmart coming in, winning it, and then getting to the 2A state quarterfinals before finally losing a tough one to eventual GHSA state chanpion Fitzgerald, 21-14.
All seven teams had a lot of outstanding players and five of the schools were in playoff contention until the final two weeks of play when the four teams that advanced to the postseason were determined.
In all, the Warriors finished with seven players being recognized in the 7-2A with two first team players, two second team players and three of their gridders received honorable mention.
Only one of the seven players that the league’s coaches selected from Gordon Central was a senior so the Warriors will have at least six returning All-Region players for next year’s team.
Senior Skylar Hill, a four-year starter who battled through a broken foot in the spring to play his senior season, was that one upperclassman voted onto the first team defense as a defensive back.
Junior punter Braxton Carnes, who punted nearly 50 times to easily lead the Region 7-2A in attempts, was named the first team punter.
Hill was a shining light for the Warriors during his time at Gordon Central, playing on offense and defense while also returning punts and kickoffs at various times during his four-year career as a starter for the silver-and-blue. In fact, this year he returned three kickoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety led the team in tackles in the seven games he played, finishing with 69 on the year or a norm of just under 10 tackles per game.
That number put him third in the 7-2A overall in tackles and he was just two away from being second in the Region as a player from Fannin County finished ahead of him with 70 tackles. But he made those 70 tackles in 12 games played.
Hill made 43 of them by himself and 26 more were on assists. It was the second consecutive year he was the team’s leading tackler.
This year, Hill also lined up at receiver and in the backfield on offense and caught four passes for 44 yards or an average of 11 yards per catch.
Punter Braxton Carnes, who also started three games at quarterback and was a starting wide receiver until he had to go under center, averaged 32.5 yards per boot on 45 attempts or four-and-a-half per game. His longest was a 61-yard punt and he dropped three of his kicks inside the 10-yard-line.
Sophomore linebacker Matthew Hammock and sophomore defensive back Jayden Sibley were both named to the 7-2A All-Region second team.
Both were two of Gordon Central’s better defensive players and will be two of the building blocks the Warrior rundown crew will be built around next year.
Hammock got off to a terrific start on the year, playing outstanding in the first couple of games until he was slowed by an injury. He finished the year playing in nine games, but really only played meaningful minutes in four or five of those games and he had a 96-yard touchdown run against Murray County in the season finale.
As an outside rusher playing defensive end at times and looking more like a linebacker at times, Hammock was ninth in the 7-2A in tackles with 48 in those nine games. He had two quarterback sacks and four tackles for loss with 29 of those bring-downs being solos and he had four tackles in the other team’s backfield.
Sibley was second in the league in interceptions with three and he was third on the Warriors’ in tackles with 43 in 10 games. He averaged 4.3 each night and had 25 of those rundowns by himself while helping out on 18 others. On his three interceptions, he had nice returns with 63 yards combined or 21 yards per return per pick.
Junior tight end Peyton Chastain, who has been looking at several colleges to possibly play football, along with junior offensive lineman Jim Traylor and sophomore tackle Isaac Henderson were the trio of Warriors that received All-Region honorable mention.
Chastain, who missed one game with an injury, finished the year with eight catches for 99 yards total and he took two of those throws to the house with two touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, he was a solid blocker for the Warriors and a big target for his quarterback to throw to.
Traylor and Henderson were both first-year starters and they showed great improvement over the course of the season.