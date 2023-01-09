The high school football season has been over for a while now.
But for the Calhoun High School football program, the accolades keep coming and there is a lot going on.
Besides the obvious of wide receiver/special teams player Cole Speer representing the city and the county in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night in Los Angeles, there are other honors coming in.
But you've got to hand it to Speer, who played in six of the team's 12 games this year as a true freshman and lately, has been a starter on special teams.
The 5A All-State players were recently announced and the Yellow Jackets were well-represented on that list with sophomore tight end Emaree Winston being named to the first team and four other players earning honorable mention after Calhoun made it to the third round of the recent GHSA playoffs before being eliminated by eventual state champion Ware County.
Senior wide receiver/cornerback Cam Curtis, senior offensive lineman Brody Balliew, junior running back Caden Williams, junior defensive lineman Kristyane Gregory are the four players that were named All-State honorable mention.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Winston, who has been starting at tight end for the Yellow Jackets since the end of his freshman season, is considered one of the top tight ends in his graduating 2025 class and is presently listed as a four-start recruit.
Winston, who also played some defensive end, showed his versatility and ability to really play anywhere he wants towards the end of the season when he was moved into the backfield and took direct snaps in the Wildcat formation.
He was injured late in the Kell game and didn't play against Ware County. A starter as a freshman on the basketball team, he also has been unable to play for head coach Vince Layson's team so far this winter.
But the injury hasn't stopped the college offers from rolling in as powers like Ohio State and Tennessee along with other prominent teams like Cincinnati, Louisville, and Virginia Tech all are wanting to get a verbal commitment from him for now.
The Yellow Jackets were also busy just before the New Year came when several players at the high school and the middle school played in the Georgia Elite All-Star game at Barron Stadium in Rome.
Gregory, junior lineman Christian Bell, freshman lineman Sager Quinn, running back Hunter White and freshman lineman Alec Upshaw played in the game for high school students.
Gregory and Bell both played in the Junior All-Star game while Quinn, White, and Upshaw all played for the freshman team in the Sophomore vs. Freshman All-Star matchup.
For Calhoun Middle School, wide receiver Hudson Chadwick, who is also a top pitching prospect in baseball in the Class of 2027, and right tackle Jackson Williams represented the Yellow Jackets. Chadwick and Williams are both presently eighth graders at CMS.
And Chadwick made a highlight reel one-handed catch in the game that anyone wanting to see, can do so by going to the Calhoun football twitter and simply scrolling down. When the ball was snapped to the quarterback in the shotgun, the 8th Grade American team had a moving pocket to the right.
The quarterback stopped and gunned a short pass to Chadwick, who reached behind him and made a one-handed snag with his right hand. He pulled it in and it went for a short gain, but it was still one of the nicest plays of the entire game.
At the high school level, the Yellow Jackets were well-represented in the trenches with Bell, Gregory, Quinn and Upshaw all linemen who will play a big role once again this fall for the Jackets.
Bell, who played on both offense and defense last year, will be a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Gregory was a first-year starter and had an excellent season and had his first career interception in the playoffs to highlight their one-sided 35-7 victory over Kell in the second round.
Quinn led the team in sacks and even started the team's playoff game against Ware County at tight end after Winston went down with his injury, showing he too can play multiple positions.
Quinn finished with nine sacks on the season but had quite a few quarterback hurries as he displayed a great ability to rush the passer for such a young player.
In addition to all that, for the second year in a row, a number of Calhoun assistant football coaches were recognized when Parker Resources announced the 2022 Georgia Class 5A Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Offensive line coach Barry Hall, defensive coordinator Terry Murrow and special teams coach Franco Perkins were the three CHS coaches recognized on the list and it the second consecutive year all three men have earned such honors as they were all recognized for the same award last year.
For Hall, the only Gordon Central graduate to ever play in the National Football League, he once again brought together an offensive line that showed they can hold up against any one in the state.
Before the season started, the offensive line had only one returning starter in Christian Bell, but CHS head coach Clay Stephenson said he wasn't worried about those guys because he knew that Coach Hall would have that group peaking when they needed too. And that is exactly what happened.
Just five offensive line coaches from across Georgia were named Assistant of the Year and Hall was one of them.
Murrow is the man in charge of an undersized Calhoun defense that swarms to the football and plays like their hair is on fire every time the opposing offense snaps the ball.