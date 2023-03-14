Several CHS girls shine at SE Whitfield

With a split squad so to speak, the Calhoun girls track team had several fine showings Saturday at the Southeast Invitational at Southeast Whitfield County High School.
The team was not all together because some of the athletes were representing the Yellow Jackets at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School, which was held at the same time.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t win any events at Raider Stadium but sprinter Mariah Anthony had a pair of second places in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Anthony ran a 12.96 in the 100 for the silver medal with her time and the winning 12.58 the only ones recorded below 13 seconds.
But after that, it was on, with the next eight girls running a 13.9 or faster. That included Calhoun racer Libby Brannon, who was sixth with a 13.8.
Anthony had a 27.93 for second in the 200-meter behind a winning time of 26.62 from a Cass sprinter.
And Anthony just missed taking home 3 medals on the day when she was fourth in the long jump.
That was another event Calhoun did very well in with two of the top eight places in a field of over 20 girls.
Anthony had a distance of 15 feet, four inches and was one of just three jumpers to go past 15 feet.
Freshman Maggy Abernathy was eighth with a 14-01 and she was the final competitor to go past 14 feet.
Gracison Salyors was the Jackets other silver medalist, capturing second in the long jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.
Sophomore Anne Grace Braden was fifth in the 400-meter run, running a 1:10.37. The winning time was a 1:03.25 but Braden was less than three seconds less than away from the third place 1:07.30.
The Calhoun A team was fourth in the 4-x-100 relay in an exciting finish that saw just 2.2 seconds separating the first five groups.
Calhoun ran a 53.16 but was just a step behind third place NW Whitfield, which had a 53.07. Cass won the race with a 51.33 and the fifth place team behind Calhoun ran a 53.53.
Calhoun sophomore Yadihari Valdiva just missed a top five finish in the 300-meter hurdles, placing sixth with a 54.77 in another tight race that saw less than three seconds separating the first six places.
Senior Ally Tallent in the 800-meter run; senior Maritza Pena in the 110-meter hurdles; junior Ryan Wade and Ariez Hogan in the shot put; Berkly Tallent and Drilona Prenku in the discus; and senior Asiyah Pritchett in the 100-meter and high jump also competed for Calhoun.