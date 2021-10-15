Sports Calendar

Tuesday, Oct. 19

CROSS COUNTRY

Calhoun High School boys and girls, Sonoraville boys and girls, Gordon Central boys and girls at Gordon County Cowbell Classic , TBA, Resaca Battlefield

Wednesday, Oct 20

FOOTBALL

Middle School championship, 5 p.m., location to be determined

Calhoun Middle School, Red Bud Middle, Ashworth Middle at Region at the Rock, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 21

FOOTBALL

Calhoun junior varsity at Cass, TBA

Calhoun freshmen vs. Calhoun, TBA, Phil Reeve Stadium

Friday, Oct. 22

FOOTBALL

Calhoun vs. Cass (Senior night), 7:30p.m., Phil Reeve Stadium

Sonoraville vs. LaFayette, 7:30 p.m., The Furnace

