For the Calhoun High School basketball team, the countdown is on towards the start of Region 7-5A play.

Of course, from the moment practice starts for a new season, the sands of time are filtering through the hourglass to when the league games actually start, but now the clock is ticking even faster with 7-5A action just over a week away.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In