For the Calhoun High School basketball team, the countdown is on towards the start of Region 7-5A play.
Of course, from the moment practice starts for a new season, the sands of time are filtering through the hourglass to when the league games actually start, but now the clock is ticking even faster with 7-5A action just over a week away.
Calhoun looks ready to make a run at winning the Region championship, but with the tournament determining the playoff seeds rather than the regular season, which actually determine the tournament seeding, it seems that one week of intense league play is what the Yellow Jackets are really getting ready for.
While they have been inconsistent throughout the first month of the season, the Yellow Jackets looked good last week at the Adairsville Christmas tournament (with its shot clock) and now look to shine when the spotlight turns towards the games in just over a week that determines who makes the playoffs and where.
For the Calhoun boys, as head coach Vince Layson likes to say, anytime they step on the court with 6-foot-9 senior Dylan Faulkner, who has been sporting a white head band the past couple of weeks, they have a chance to win any game against any opponent.
And that was never more evident Wednesday afternoon in their first-round win over Long County to open play in the Tiger Christmas Tournament.
The young man who is signed, sealed, and ready to deliver collegiately starting next year at Lipscomb University, scored at will against a much-shorter group of blue shirts who had no chance to match up with him.
To their credit, early on, Long County did try to take the ball right at Faulkner but after he recorded four blocked shots in the first six minutes alone, the Blue Tide’s runs to the rim turned into dribbles through the paint and passes back outside.
Faulkner also led the Calhoun fast break a few times and sent some long passes down court to teammates running free ahead of everyone else as LC was sending just about everyone to the glass when shots went up, meaning Calhoun was able to send a couple of people long the other way when they grabbed a defensive rebound.
Faulkner finished with 38 points,which is still not a season-high because he had 39 points against Excel Christian in the first game of the year. Faulkner was the 7-5A Co-Player of the Year last winter, sharing the honor with then-teammate Peyton Law.
But If he keeps playing like he did Wednesday, he likely won’t be sharing it with anyone this year.
Layson is still looking for other consistent scorers and he’s not asking anyone for 20 or 30 a night like Faulkner is putting up, but a couple of more guys reaching 10, 12 or 15 a game would ease the offensive load and make things easier for everyone.
Junior guard Landon Chattam has been solid, averaging almost 12 points a game, and at times, others have stepped up, but not on the every-game basis Layson and his coaching staff are seeking.
Through the first month of the season, Dalton has the best winning percentage in Region 7-5A, standing 9-1 after the Catamounts opened with nine straight wins to start the year until they lost 35-21 to King’s Ridge Christian out of Alpharetta just before Christmas.
Defending 7-5A champion Hiram has also gotten off to a great start, winning 10 of their first 12 games and the Hornets are looking to defend that Region championship.
Dalton senior big man Chaz Ramsey, a 6-foot-6 versatile player who can play at the forward spots as well, has been the second best player in the Region through the first month of the season, averaging over 21 points a game, which is second to Faulkner’s 24 an outing. While Faulkner is leading the league in rebounding with nearly 12 a game, Ramsey has been a force on the boards as well, pulling down nearly nine in every contest.
And Ramsey, like Faulkner, has been downright unstoppable at times this year as the Cataomunts beat a bunch of 3A and 4A schools before they lost to King’s Ridge.
Dalton ends the non-Region portion of its schedule next Saturday when they go to Coahulla Creek for a 4:30 contest. They will open the 7-5A schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a road game at Cartersville.
Going into this week, Hiram had the most wins of anyone in the Region with 10 and the Hornets were just seven points away from being 12-0 instead of 10-2 because they lost in overtime by a point, 62-61, to Savannah Johnson and lost to Savannah St. Andrew’s, 71-66, a week before Christmas. As far as we can tell, it doesn’t appear they have any more teams from Savannah on the schedule.
The Hornets haven’t had many close wins though, pretty much storming through their opponents with nine of their 10 victories coming by 10 points or more.
Calhoun, after its 89-64 win over Long County Wednesday afternoon in Adairsville, improved to 5-5 with that win and pulled even with Cass, which was 5-5 to start the week.
The Colonels got off to a 2-5 start, but had a three-game winning streak to start this week and were looking to build even more momentum with Region play now just over a week-and-a-half away.
Cartersville, which just finished play in the Pickens tournament Friday evening against Sonoraville, stood 2-5 to start this week and Woodland won just two of its first 11 games.