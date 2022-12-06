Ranked Lady Jackets take 2 at The Hive

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team has won four of its first five games.
And people are noticing because when the third GHSA top 10 girls 5A rankings came out last week, the Lady Jackets were sitting at number eight in the state.
And that lofty recognition came out before they garnered two home wins in three days against much-bigger schools to close out the weekend by first, jolting 6A South Paulding, 53-34, Thursday night and then holding off feisty 7A Harrison, 47-41, Saturday afternoon at The Hive.
Last week’s ratings actually had two Region 7-5A teams in the top 10 with Calhoun sitting eighth and Hiram was sixth.
Kell was sitting atop the Week Three 5A rankings with a 3-1 record. Warner Robins was second, Maynard Jackson was third, Bradwell Institute was fourth and Northside-Columbus rounded out the top five.
Hiram came in sixth, ahead of Jones County, which was in front of Calhoun. Union Grove owned a 1-5 record, but the Grovers were still ninth in the top 10 poll and Greater Atlantic Christian (GAC) was voted tenth.
The Lady Jackets have been dealing with a rash of injuries and were without sophomore forward Kat Atha, but still used their depth and skill to make South Paulding and then Harrison feel the hurt.
Against South Paulding, the Lady Jackets hit 10 three-point shots with senior guard Lauren Watson making six by herself for a game-high 18 points.
They also, despite using just six girls, got better defensively as the game went on, holding the Spartans to just a dozen points in the second half.
The game looked like it was going to be close the entire time after one quarter with Calhoun leading 14-11.
Senior guard Britiya Curtis made two treys for six points in the quarter and sophomore guard Sa’Niah Dorsey had five points while Watson made her first one from downtown to provide all of the hosts’ 14 points.
In the second period, Watson hit two from far away and Curtis added another one to help Calhoun outscore the Spartans, 13-11 for a 27-21 lead at halftime.
The offenses slowed down in the third period, but Calhoun still topped the visitors, 9-6, to lead 36-27 after three quarters.
Curtis had four of those nine on two made shots and Watson connected on her fourth three of the game.
Calhoun would pull away in the last eight minutes, outscoring the Spartans, 17-7, with Watson hitting two more 3s and Dorsey adding five points in the quarter, including a trey.
After Watson, Dorsey finished with 16 and Curtis had 15 as the trio combined to score 49 of Calhoun’s points.
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets looked like they were going to beat Harrison handily a couple of times before the Lady Hoyas fought back to make it a close finish.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively with just three points scored in the first four minutes.
But down by a 2-1 score halfway through the first period, Calhoun topped the Lady Hoyas 9-2 the rest of the quarter to lead 10-4 at the end of one.
They were up 6-4 before a Dorsey lay-in off a Curtis assist and a Jordan Baker layup to beat the buzzer gave them the six-point lead.
Calhoun took a second six-point lead at 13-7 but Harrison responded with a 5-0 spree to get within one at 13-12 with three minutes until halftime.
Sophomore post player Allie Duke scored consecutive Calhoun buckets on a jumper from the left elbow and then a rebounded put-back to push the margin back to five at 17-12 with 2:06 to go.
Harrison made a running layup with just 13 seconds left to close to three, but Curtis got a three-point play on a driving shot and a free throw and head coach Jaime Echols’ team maintained their six-point edge, 20-14, at the break.
Curtis gave Calhoun its first eight-point lead in the third at 24-16 on a baseline 10-footer and then its second at 26-18 on a jumper from the right elbow.
They took nine-point leads at 31-22 on a Dorsey 3-pointer and then at 33-24 on a Dorsey layup.
A corner trey from MacKenzie Cumbee put Calhoun up 36-24 and they were up 38-26 at the end of three quarters.
And that would be their biggest lead of the game because from there, the Lady Hoyas started slowly chipping away.
Calhoun’s last double-digit advantage was at 41-31 with just over four minutes remaining, but Harrison got the deficit down to four points twice at 45-41 and 47-43 in the final minute.
They cut it to 45-41 with 38.3 seconds left but Curtis made two foul shots and the lead was back to six. Harrison responded 20 seconds later with a layup, but Duke got free behind the Hoya pressure defense for a layup for the final points of the game.
The Lady Jackets will now have a few days off before they return to the court Saturday afternoon with a game against former Region 7-5A rival Blessed Trinity.