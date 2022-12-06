Ranked Lady Jackets take 2 at The Hive

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team has won four of its first five games.

And people are noticing because when the third GHSA top 10 girls 5A rankings came out last week, the Lady Jackets were sitting at number eight in the state.

