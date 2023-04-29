Prep Football: Jackets’ defense, clutch plays lead way to Benz

Calhoun High School graduate Davis Allen (44), shown here running for a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Jackets' win over Cedar Grove in the 2017 Class 3A Final Four at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at the annual NFL draft in Kansas City. 

 Tim Godbee, File photo

For the second consecutive year, a former Calhoun High School football player is headed to the pros.

Former Yellow Jacket standout Davis Allen, who was a third-team All-ACC tight end this last season for Clemson, was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round with the 175th pick in last weekend's NFL draft in Kansas City.

