Calhoun High School graduate Davis Allen (44), shown here running for a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Jackets' win over Cedar Grove in the 2017 Class 3A Final Four at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at the annual NFL draft in Kansas City.
For the second consecutive year, a former Calhoun High School football player is headed to the pros.
Former Yellow Jacket standout Davis Allen, who was a third-team All-ACC tight end this last season for Clemson, was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round with the 175th pick in last weekend's NFL draft in Kansas City.
Last year, 2018 Calhoun HS graduate Baylor Spector, who also played college football at Clemson, was a seventh-round selection by the Buffalo Bills.
The Rams were the 2021 Super Bowl champs, but had the worst-ever season by a defending NFL champion in the history of the league, going 5-12 in 2022, so they are looking to make sure last year was just one of those glitches.
Allen was a two-year starter for Clemson and his 12 receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most all-time by a Clemson tight end. Since 2021, Allen has 651 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and as a blocker, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Allen posted the sixth-lowest blown block percentage among FBS tight ends in last year.
In the past three years for the Tigers, Davis has caught 83 passes for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns. And he had his best year last season, catching 39 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns in 14 starts. They were the ACC champions, going 8-0 in the conference and 11-3 overall.
Allen was one of an astounding four fifth-round picks the Rams made on Saturday as for the seventh consecutive year, LA did not own a first-round pick. Through trades and compensatory picks, however, Los Angeles owed four selections between number 161 and 177 in the draft proceedings and they went heavy on offense, with three of the choices playing on that side of the ball.
Allen was the third of those four picks after the Rams took an edge rusher with number 161, Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon with the 174th choice and then, through compensation from Tampa Bay, they took the talented Allen with their next choice.
The Rams then used the 177th pick on a wide receiver from BYU, so in a quick set of moves, they hope besides adding some youth to the offense, they are also hoping it is an upgrade after they struggled last year with injuries to quarterback Matthew Stafford and several other key players.
It would seem the tight end position is one the organization has really focused on this year with a pre-draft trade of Pro Bowl defensive back Jalen Ramsey to Miami for tight end Tony Hunter and another draft choice.
Starting tight end Tyler Higbee is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, so it seems there is a real opening for Allen here because the other tight end on the roster beside Hunter is Brycen Hopkins and between them, they have nine career catches with Hopkins having eight and Hunter having one.