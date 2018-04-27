Skylar Huskins, a Sonoraville High student-athlete, was recently named as the Northwest Georgia “Most Positive Volleyball Athlete” by Positive Athlete Georgia.
Positive Athlete America is a movement by high-character professional athletes, tied to professional and collegiate sports teams, to promote the benefits of “positivity” to young athletes. These professional athletes believe it is crucial to begin shaping the futures of young athletes for life skills beyond athletic competition and to learn how to give back to their community. The characteristics of a positive athlete are: optimistic, encouraging, servant leader, heart for others, admits imperfections, always gives 100 percent and puts team first.
Huskins is one of the top juniors at Sonoraville High, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She also plays soccer, has been an FCA officer for three years, is a Sources of Strength leader, serves as a school yearbook photographer and is a member of HOSA, BETA Club and Spanish National Honor Society. She hopes to pursue a degree in Medical Science at UGA and her dream is to become a dentist.
Sonoravillle volleyball coach Trace Vaughn nominated Huskins for the award and said of her, “She epitomizes what Positive Athlete is trying to do with this award. She approaches life with a positive attitude, always trying to lift others up in any way possible. She is coachable, hard-working, and is always seeking to improve, both on and off the court. She is a vocal leader as well as the spiritual leader of our team. Everyone should be so lucky as to have a person like Skylar on their team.”
Over 5,400 student-athletes from over 400 high schools in Georgia were nominated this year, and only about seven percent of those will be recognized as a regional winner. Huskins is also eligible to win one of the statewide awards and college scholarships given by Positive Athlete. These will be announced in early May, and winners will be invited to attend the 2018 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards banquet in June.