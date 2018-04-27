It’s one thing to be big and strong. But when you know how to properly use that size and strength to your advantage, you can do some special things as an athlete.
Whether he’s throwing around offensive linemen in front of him or the shot put at a track meet, Calhoun High senior CJ Fuller has turned using his size and strength into an art form.
Fuller put his ability on display in last week when he threw the shot put 48-10.5 to finish atop the competition at the Region 6-AAA Track Meet to earn an individual region title and qualify for Class AAA B Sectionals this weekend at Bremen. His performance was a key part of the Jackets’ team region title, their second straight.
This past Fall, Fuller finished up his prep football career with an outstanding season in which he recorded 44 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries from his nose guard position. He was a key piece of the Jackets’ defense and the senior class that helped lead the program to their 17th straight region title. It was Fuller’s second state championship ring after being a part of the 2014 state championship team as a freshman.
Fuller’s accomplishments on the football field and in the classroom opened the door to him signing a football scholarship with Union College back in February as he will take his talents to the next level after graduating in a little more than a month.
Fuller’s coaches would agree that he is the type of player you want on your team, not just because of what he does on the field but because of how good a teammate and a leader he is.
Recently, the Calhoun Times caught up with Fuller to discuss the current track season and his recent team and individual region titles, his expectations for the upcoming sectional and state meets, his final football season and winning a state title, his memories as an athlete at Calhoun, the influence his coaches have had on him, balancing multiple sports and school, his future plans and more.
Here’s what he had to say:
CT: What did it mean to you to win an individual region title in the shot put last week and for your team to win their second straight region title?
FULLER: I was really proud of the team. We put up a good effort. I was pretty proud of myself too, but my goal is to win a State title so this meet was just a stepping stone.
CT: What are your expectations for Sectionals on Saturday and how confident are you that you can advance to State and win a medal there?
FULLER: I’m pretty confident, but I don’t feel like I’ve had very much competition so far in our meets this season. I want to see what I do under pressure against better throwers and better athletes. I’m not scared though, and I’m not going to back down.
CT: What was your final football season at Calhoun like and how cool was it to end your career with a state title?
FULLER: It was great because we were the underdogs the whole season. Nobody was expecting us to go as far as we did, and we showed the whole state that we could do it. And I want to do the same thing this year in track.
Individually, during my last football season, I feel like I did everything I could all season, and we won games like that so I didn’t try to change or be different. I just played my game.
CT: What is your best memory as an athlete at Calhoun High?
FULLER: It would have to be winning the state championship in football this past year. Watching the seconds go down on the clock, it was pretty intense and an unbelievable feeling. That and also when I hit a 50-foot throw in track over at Gordon Central.
CT: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
FULLER: I don’t think one has really influenced me the most because they all bring different things to the table. I feel like I wouldn’t be successful without every coach that has helped me along the way. I can’t really just pick one. That would be too hard to do.
CT: What is it like competing in rivalry games and meets?
FULLER: I like to beat everyone I play against, and it feels great when they live in your county. You see them all the time, and you have the bragging rights. Any time you play or compete against a rival, there is always trash-talking. But that’s what I like. It gets me fired up.
CT: How do you balance multiple sports and school and what do you like to do when you actually get a little free time?
FULLER: I don’t have that much free time, but when I do get some and I’m not at work, I’m probably at home in the bed or watching TV…watching The Challenge. You don’t really get much free time as an athlete. You have to find a way to balance everything if you want to play sports, especially at Calhoun. On a normal day you go to school, you go to practice, go home for a little bit and then hit the gym, back home and get in the bed. .
CT: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
FULLER: The defensive end from the New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan. He’s a beast, and I want to be like him one day.
CT: What are your plans for after high school?
FULLER: I’m excited to go play college football at Union. I just want to go there and show them what hard work is. They didn’t win a lot of games there last year, but I feel like with my experience I can bring a lot to the table and keep everyone motivated to get us some wins. For school, I think I want to do Law, but that could change..