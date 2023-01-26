Pickleball is taking the United States by storm, and Calhoun is no exception!
Pickleball courts are popping up all over the country, including several pickleball courts in Calhoun.
In fact, according to a recent CNBC article, there are now over 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States.
Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.
It’s usually played as doubles, but can also be played as singles. Players play on a badminton-sized court, and they use a perforated plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball, as well as wooden or composite paddles.
Pickleball is easy to learn, but it’s complex enough that experienced players can have competitive, strategic games. Most importantly? It’s an absolute blast.
Why Pickleball is Growing in Calhoun
Pickleball is a great way to make connections and socialize. The culture of the sport is rooted in sportsmanship, friendliness, and inclusivity, making it a great way for Georgians of all ages to meet new people in a healthy way.
Pickleball also offers a great low-impact workout suitable for people of all ages and levels of athleticism. Anyone can learn to play pickleball in only a few minutes, and it’s an inexpensive sport to start playing.
One of pickleball’s best benefits to communities that often goes overlooked is that it helps communities get the most out of its facilities. Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors, and pickleball lines—temporary or permanent—can be added to pre-existing tennis courts or indoor gyms. This allows residents to get more use out of their local sports facilities.
Here in Calhoun, parks and community centers are finding new life as epicenters of pickleball activity.
Places to Play Pickleball in Calhoun
Here are a few of the best places to play pickleball locally. Given the rapid rise in popularity of the game over the last few years, you can expect to see more and more pickleball courts popping up around town!
Calhoun Park
At Calhoun Park (110 Recreation Drive), the City of Calhoun is planning a large pickleball installation, as well as an accompanying covered pavilion. The new pickleball facilities will include a whopping eight courts!
Manning Mill Park (Adairsville)
Right down the road in Adairsville, you’ll find Manning Mill Park. Manning Mill Park is home to 3 outdoor pickleball courts. The lines for these courts are drawn on the park’s tennis courts, so the net is slightly larger than a standard pickleball net. The courts are free for the public, and players have access to lights.
The Heritage Hills Condominiums complex on Mt. Vernon Dr. offers a wonderful amenity for residents who call the community home: their very own pickleball court. The same community center also features a pool.
Have you tried pickleball yet? It’s easy to connect with other players, and you can learn the rules in a few short minutes.
There’s nothing better than getting outside and having fun. Pickleball just might be the perfect way to do it.