The high school volleyball season lasts approximately two months.
It starts the middle of August and ends in the middle of October.
And in-between, teams play pretty consistently every Tuesday and Thursday and are at a tournament facing several opponents on Saturdays, so once the games begin, they come and they come quickly. And often.
But for Sonoraville, the AAA Region 6 schedule is complete and just one year after reaching the state semifinals, head coach Dia Johnson's team knows exactly where they stand regarding the upcoming postseason.
While some schools may stretch out their Region schedule out over the last month of the season, the Phoenix are not one of them.
That's because from Tuesday, Sept. 14th through Thursday, Sept 23rd, in a span of nine days, thanks to four doubleheaders against two different opponents each time, the Phoenix have played their eight Region matches and can now focus on getting ready for the state elimination round.
They wrapped up league action Thursday at the Sonoraville Recreation Center against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
The league has been a tough one this year with three teams, including Sonoraville, already having at least 15 wins. And North Murray just off the pace with 14.
The Phoenix, who are currently the 16th ranked AAA squad in Georgia, were 5-1 in the Region going into that last twinbill and sitting alone in second place behind LaFayette, which was to a 4-0 start.
The Lady Ramblers also have been the most impressive team in the Region in the first six weeks of the season, winning 20 of their first 25 matches while sitting as the fifth-ranked AAA team in the state.
Adairsville and Coahulla Creek were the other Region clubs with 15 victories already, but only Adairsville was off do a decent start in League Play.
The Tigers were third with a 3-1 record behind the Phoenix going into Thursday and had a one-game lead over Ringgold, which was 2-2 and alone in 4th place for that final playoff spot.
Murray County sat in fifth place at 2-4 and pretty much has to win the remainder of its region contests to have any shot at making the postseason.
Coahulla Creek, which won 15 of its first 26 matches this season, and Murray County were tied for sixth at 1-3 and also facing must-win scenarios from here on out.
Rockmart and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe were both 0-2 in the region with all of their games coming over the next couple of weeks
Sonoraville got off to a 4-0 start in the region by winning their first four games before they fell 2-0 to LaFayette on Tuesday. They quickly put that loss behind them though to come back and knock off Murray County, 2-1, about an hour later , lifting them to 5-1.
The Phoenix started out region play on fire, defeating Rockmart, Ringgold, and North Murray by 2-0 scores before taking Coahulla Creek, 2-1.
After competing in the Raider Rally tournament Saturday at Southeast Whitfield County High School, the Phoenix play a double header Tuesday against Gordon Lee and Dade County at Gordon Lee High School.
Phoenix will play in their region tournament starting on October 14th and the first round for the GHSA state playoffs is set for Tuesday, October 19.
Last year, Sonoraville knocked out N. HALL, Oconee County, and then Richmond Academy to sit just two wins away from a AAA state championship, but they lost to Morgan County in the state semifinals.